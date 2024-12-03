Ross LLP Congratulates General Counsel Nathan Hochman On His Swearing-In As Los Angeles County District Attorney

Nathan Hochman is sworn in as the 44th District Attorney of LA County by former CA Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, December 3, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ross LLP congratulates our General Counsel Nathan Hochman, who was sworn in today as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County. Mr. Hochman was elected in November to lead the largest local prosecuting agency in the United States, with more than 750 deputy district attorneys and 180,000 cases filed annually.Mr. Hochman has an extensive legal background, having served as a federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General in charge of the Justice Department’s tax division, President of the City of Los Angeles Ethics Commission and more than 24 years in private practice – the past three years as General Counsel at Ross LLP.“The team at Ross knows that our loss is a significant gain for the people of Los Angeles County – and we could not be prouder,” said Peter Ross, Founder and Managing Partner of Ross LLP. “Nathan is a man of character, a leader and a visionary who will make an excellent District Attorney.”About Ross LLPRoss LLP is a Los Angeles litigation and trial boutique dedicated to providing clients with the very highest levels of quality, creativity, and integrity. It is the firm clients turn to when excellence matters. Ross LLP's attorneys have over 35 years of civil trial experience and a proven record of success. The firm represented two plaintiffs in a major real estate dispute that resulted in a $10 billion verdict in March 2024 (Jogani vs. Jogani, Los Angeles County Superior Court case BC290553), one of the largest verdicts in Los Angeles County history and one of the 10 largest in the United States this year. Ross LLP's attorneys bring to each matter not only decades of litigation and trial experience, but also the experience, knowledge, and imagination necessary to find the best practical solutions. Attorneys at Ross LLP also provide clients with the benefit of deep subject-matter expertise in a variety of areas, including: Commercial Litigation (Breach of Contract/Warranty, Fraud, Unfair Competition); Intellectual Property Controversies (Copyright, Trademark, Patent, Trade Secrets); Employment Discrimination (Gender-Based Discrimination, Sexual Assault or Harassment, Disability Discrimination); Partnership and Fiduciary Disputes; Defamation and Privacy/Right of Publicity Torts; Professional Negligence and Malpractice; and Appellate Practice. https://www.rossllp.la/

