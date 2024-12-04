AutismClassroom.com Launches Resources for Teachers and Parents of Students with Significant Learning Challenges

Workbooks come in a variety of topics.

Company specializes in expertly crafted workbooks and downloadable teaching resources for students with autism and significant needs.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutismClassroom.com an innovative online education company, is transforming the way educators and parents support students with autism. Specializing in expertly crafted workbooks , and downloadable resources, the platform equips educators and parents with tools to foster meaningful learning experiences tailored to the needs of children with autism.Teaching students with autism requires a thoughtful approach that acknowledges each child’s unique challenges and strengths. AutismClassroom.com’s resources are designed with this in mind, providing structured, yet adaptable strategies to help children build skills and make gains. The workbooks have become a cornerstone for many teachers in self-contained classrooms, offering ready-to-use materials that save time and promote skill-building. “For many years, self-contained special education teachers have had to make worksheets and activities on their own at the expense of their time,” said S.B. Linton, owner of AutismClassroom.com and creator of the Step-by-Step Autism Classroom Design course for teachers. She adds, “There were not many workbooks that catered to students with significant needs and autism in the past.”Parents are equally enthusiastic, particularly as homeschooling grows in popularity and more families take an active role in their child's education. These workbooks bridge the gap, offering targeted fine motor and language support for at-home instruction.Beyond the workbooks, AutismClassroom.com fosters a thriving community for self-contained classroom teachers through its website, articles , YouTube channel and Facebook group. These platforms provide tips for classroom setup, strategies for effective teaching, and a space for special educators, who sometimes are the only special education staff at their school, to connect and share ideas.One of the highlights of the workbooks is that they are created with the unique needs of students with significant and intensive needs in mind. Many of the workbooks decrease the need for handwriting, as they require variations in response styles for many answers. For example, matching, cutting, circling, and pasting are ways students can show what they know. The workbooks are time-saving tools too, since teachers and parents can focus on instruction, not preparation. Additionally, with over 25 workbooks to choose from and the ability for school systems to make purchase orders, there is likely something to fit the skill you are trying to teach.With workbooks like the Social Skills Workbook and the Executive Functioning Skills Workbook, AutismClassroom.com provides tools that address the diverse needs of students with autism. These workbooks are designed for both classroom and home use, helping educators and parents systematically guide children toward skill mastery.“Our best sellers are our Social Skills Workbook and Executive Functioning Skills Workbook,” says Linton. “The Social Skills Workbook works well for younger students with autism, while the Executive Functioning Skills Workbook is ideal for middle and high school students with significant, intensive special needs. Even our Morning Work Workbooks have found their way into the hearts of our customers.”The Social Skills Workbook has been particularly well-received by teachers:“I bought this book to use during my social skills time in the classroom. I teach an intermediate (3–5) self-contained classroom, and all of my students’ need some social skills help.”“This has been very useful in my classroom.”Linton adds, “With homeschooling on the rise, parents are discovering the value of our workbooks. These resources provide structure and targeted learning opportunities, making them a go-to for families supplementing their child’s education at home.”Visit AutismClassroom.com to browse a variety of workbooks, digital resources and articles designed to support in-class and at-home instruction for students with autism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.