December 3, 2024

Vermont State Historic Site Attendance Hits 22 Year High

Seven sites bring in a record $512,053

Montpelier, Vt. – 2024 was a banner year at Vermont State Historic Sites. New data released today by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Division for Historic Preservation shows 80,678 people spent $512,053 at seven Vermont State Historic Sites during the 2024 season. Spending is the result of admission fees (charged at six sites) and sales at six gift shops.

“I’m grateful to all Vermonters and visitors who spent time at our State Historic Sites this year,” said Governor Phil Scott. “These sites are a good way to explore our beautiful state and I encourage everyone to visit them and learn more about what makes Vermont such a special place.”

The seven Vermont State Historic Sites accepting visitors during 2024 were Bennington Battle Monument, Mount Independence in Orwell, Chimney Point in Addison, Senator Justin Morrill in Strafford, President Calvin Coolidge in Plymouth Notch, President Chester A. Arthur in Fairfield, and Hubbardton Battlefield. Two historic sites have been closed to the public since COVID. The Old Constitution House in Windsor is scheduled to reopen in 2027 in time to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Vermont Constitution that was written there. The Eureka Schoolhouse in Springfield could reopen as soon as next year.

“We are thrilled with this year’s attendance and sales,” says Vermont’s Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “We have hard-working, dedicated staff who are passionate about sharing Vermont’s story with our visitors and that is reflected in the success of the 2024 season.”

Vermont State Historic Sites haven’t seen more than 80,000 visitors since the 2002 season. The greatest attendance on record was 93,365 in 1998, but back then there were twelve historic sites open to the public compared to today’s nine. The low for attendance was during the COVID pandemic with just 18,214 visitors in 2020.

The Historic Sites Program encourages discovery and appreciation of Vermont’s rich heritage through stewardship and interpretation of historic sites. Most sites have permanent exhibitions featuring their unique history, as well as regularly changing displays that focus on specialized subjects.

Vermont Historic Sites will begin receiving visitors again in the spring of 2025. In the meantime, you can experience some of what the sites have to offer by visiting this YouTube Channel.