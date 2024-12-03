Power Up Safely this Holiday Season

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the holiday season here, Nicole Sanders, Research Amplification Lead at the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), discusses how to shop smart and safely use lithium-ion battery-powered gifts. From cell phones to e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries are powering many daily devices. While efficient, they can pose significant fire and explosion hazards – especially in larger devices – making it essential for consumers to be aware of the steps they can take to stay safer.Fire safety is more relevant now than ever, especially during the holiday season. Research from FSRI shows that in modern homes with synthetic furnishings, escape time after a fire starts may be under three minutes—and if sparked by a larger device with an unregulated lithium-ion battery, like an e-bike, it can drop to less than a minute.Nicole also shares tips on choosing safer products, essential safety practices, and introduces FSRI’s “Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety” campaign to help people use and store these items responsibly, ensuring everyone has a happy and safe holiday season.For more information, please visit https://www.BatteryFireSafety.org

