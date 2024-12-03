'Heads Up Boston' Campaign Created to Destigmatize Youth Mental Health

The City of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced a new campaign to destigmatize mental health among youth in Boston. The campaign, called “Heads Up Boston” and led by the Commission’s Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness, empowers teenagers to normalize talking to their friends about how they’re doing and to seek help from trusted adults when needed. The campaign launches with a one-day only Heads Up Pop Up Shop in downtown Boston on Thursday, December 5 from 3-7pm. The Pop Up Shop will have free merchandise, giveaways, live performances, and mental health resources. Boston teenagers aged 14-18 can register to attend at headsupboston.org.

“I want to thank the Boston Public Health Commission for this campaign that is for youth, by youth,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our young people are going through a lot and we want them to know it’s okay to ask for help. Together we can destigmatize mental health concerns and create a safer, more compassionate space for our kids to grow up in.”

“Our youth are facing significant mental health challenges and unfortunately, stigma is a major barrier to seeking help. Stigma can also lead to harmful coping behaviors among young people,’ said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “One of the most important goals of this campaign is to reduce stigma and increase access to support for young people. No one should suffer alone.”

This campaign is for all Boston youth, but especially youth of color, those who are marginalized, and those that identify as female or LGBTQ+. BPHC’s Health of Boston Mental Health Report shows that more than 40% of Boston Public School students report feeling persistent sadness and hopelessness, but the data are even more severe for these groups. Unfortunately, less than half of BPS high school students report that they received help when they experienced mental health challenges.

“This campaign reflects a significant shift in how we approach mental health,” said Dr. Kevin Simon, Chief Behavioral Health Officer for the Boston Public Health Commission. “For young people, mental health isn’t just a condition or a diagnosis—it’s shaped by their relationships, schools, neighborhoods, and the daily challenges they face. By creating spaces where youth feel seen, heard, and supported, this campaign empowers them to talk openly, seek help, and build the resilience they deserve.”

The Commission’s Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness worked on this ARPA-funded $1 million campaign with Argus, a marketing agency in Boston. The first phase of this campaign included surveying youth of color and those who identify as female or LGBTQ+ to see what resonates with them and to see where they go for help. Youth overwhelming identified their friends.

The “Heads Up Boston” campaign has a tag line of “Because our mental health matters.” It features videos of Boston students talking about their day and the importance of giving each other a “heads up.” The campaign can be found on social media, streaming video and audio platforms, radio ads, and bus shelters in Boston. Others are encouraged to join the movement to destigmatize youth mental health by posting content of their own and using #HeadsUpBoston.

“This campaign centers youth, and they have been with us every step of the way. We have relied on them in the creation of this campaign: from selecting a vendor to creating key social media. In doing this we uplift youth as the experts in their own lives and showcase the power they have to make positive change,” said Samara Grossman, Director of the Boston Public Health Commission’s Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness.

“Heads Up Boston” launches with a one-day only Heads Up Pop Up Shop on December 5 at 18 Tremont Street in Boston from 3-7 pm. The Pop Up Shop will include live performances, mental health resources, and free merchandise and giveaways, including sweatshirts and t-shirts donated by NOBULL, socks, beanies, tote bags, notebooks, and stickers. Parents and adults who work with teenagers are welcome to attend, but the merchandise is reserved for Boston teens between 14-18 years old who register on headsupboston.org. After the one-day Pop Up Shop, there will be two traveling trunk shows, bringing free merchandise and mental health resources directly to organizations that serve youth, ensuring this campaign reaches teenagers throughout the city.

“It is our honor to partner with BPHC, NOBULL, and most importantly, Boston students, to bring this campaign to life. Supporting mental health for teens is so important, and we know that having conversations about how someone feels is an important first step. We also know that peer driven movements have the greatest impact, which is why this campaign is by Boston youth and for Boston youth," said Caitlin Dodge, CEO of Argus.