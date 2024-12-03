Don’t Miss the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) Deadline on December 7th

Submit Release
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The window for the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is closing rapidly, but millions of qualifying Americans have yet to enroll. AEP is the 10-week window between October 15 and December 7, when enrollees can change Medicare choices. Missing the deadline could mean waiting until next year to adjust plans or secure coverage.

This year’s AEP is one of the most challenging, with significant changes in premiums and benefits including some insurers no longer offering plans, potentially forcing millions of Medicare beneficiaries for the first time in years to shop for a new plan.

Medicare Advantage enrollees who compared current Medicare Advantage plans with available 2024 plans using eHealth's platform could be saving an average of $1,100 per year on medical bills and prescription drugs with a lower cost plan.

