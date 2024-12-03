Holiday Gift Guide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready or not, here it comes – the biggest shopping event of the year.The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful when it comes to finding the best gifts for our loved ones. That's why lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy will help you cross everyone off your list this holiday season. This gift-giving guru will share everything she’s wrapping up this season from home improvement and entertainment to winter wellness necessities.Meaghan is an author, editor, lifestyle and health expert, and hack master. Over her 20+ year magazine career, she’s worked on titles spanning from Cosmo to SELF to Good Housekeeping. She’s also a regular guest expert on shows like Live with Kelly & Ryan and Today and the co-host of Off the Gram podcast. Her debut book Your Fully Charged Life is her science-backed guide to living with optimism and YAY.For more information, please visit: https://www.cricut.com

