GOVERNOR HOCHUL AND DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF MAJOR $13.7 MILLION SEWER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT AS PART OF THE CENTRAL ISLIP DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION INITIATIVE

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Department of State today announced the completion of a $13.7 million sewer infrastructure project along Carleton Avenue in downtown Central Islip as part of the community’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The sewer line will support compact, mixed-use development in the downtown around the Long Island Rail Road station, including housing, small businesses, cultural attractions, walkable streetscapes and public amenities. Central Islip received $2 million for the project through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“New York’s downtowns are the life blood of our state, and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative helps our communities transform into even better places to live and work,” Governor Hochul said. “This new sewer line will unlock a host of opportunities for Central Islip, creating more housing for residents and driving economic revitalization for businesses and local communities.”

“Sewer infrastructure might not sound exciting on the surface, but it is the key to unlocking increased development and downtown vibrancy here in Central Islip and throughout Suffolk County,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This essential project brings the community one step closer to realizing the vision outlined in their Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan.”

The Carleton Avenue sewer project included the installation of approximately 4,500 feet of new sewer line that will serve Central Islip with an average flow of 277,000 gallons per day. This project is vital to the success of Central Islip’s entire downtown revitalization effort. Previously, businesses and housing within the DRI along Carleton Avenue were served only by septic systems. This prohibited the development of certain “wet use” establishments, such as restaurants. It also severely restricted mid- and high-density development over two stories that are necessary for downtown vibrancy and revitalization.

The project was funded by:

$2 million from the New York Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative;

$7.2 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce;

$1 million from the Town of Islip IDA;

$1.8 million from Suffolk County; and

$1.7 million from the Town of Islip.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, “I am proud to support the revitalization of downtown Central Islip through federal investments I secured for the new sewer line along Carleton Avenue, including $7.2 million in EDA funding from the American Rescue Plan and a $3 million federal HUD grant. The completion of this project, with the help of these vital federal investments, will bolster Islip’s local economy by updating its wastewater infrastructure, creating jobs, and generating investment in the area.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Wastewater infrastructure is the most pressing need we have to protect our environment and help grow the economy. I thank Gov. Hochul and our federal representatives for their support of this project.”

Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, “The completion of the Carleton Avenue sewer extension represents what's possible when every level of government works together with the community. This transformational project not only modernizes our infrastructure but unlocks Central Islip's potential for smart, sustainable growth while protecting our environment. We are proud to deliver this essential upgrade to the community.”

Senator Monica Martinez said, "Suffolk County’s economic potential is tied to the capacity of its wastewater infrastructure. Investing in water treatment capacity is one of the most important ways municipalities support a community’s growth, and completing the Central Islip Sewer Project will sustain and enhance the vitality of this downtown corridor. Today is a recognition of that investment and of the partnership between New York State and Suffolk County to make it happen.”

Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos said, "The completion of the sewer installation on Carleton Avenue, along with the repaving, marks a significant milestone for our community and will serve as the spark that revitalizes our downtown. Securing the necessary funds years ago was a crucial achievement, and now, with the completion of this phase, these improvements are paving the way for new businesses, enhancing services, and ensuring that Central Islip remains a vibrant and diverse place to live, work, and thrive. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Governor Hochul and Supervisor Carpenter for their partnership and dedication to building a stronger, more prosperous Central Islip."

Central Islip’s DRI Strategic Investment Plan focuses on the Carleton Avenue corridor between Suffolk Avenue and South Street, which constitutes the core of the community’s downtown. Prior to the DRI award, the area was lacking in public realm and physical amenities and a desirable mix of land uses, which prevented the community from functioning as a vibrant downtown district. Through the DRI, the community envisions a vibrant, diverse and walkable downtown with a mix of higher density land uses, such as housing, businesses, cultural attractions and public gathering spaces, that are accessible to the LIRR station.

Central Islip is the Long Island Region’s Round 3 winner of a $10 million DRI award in 2018. Other Long Island DRI winners include Westbury, Hicksville, Baldwin, Amityville, Riverhead, Huntington Station and Smithtown/Kings Park. The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council is currently reviewing applications for DRI Round 8 awards.

Other projects supported through the DRI award include:

Pedestrian Enhancement along Carleton Avenue to improve pedestrian safety and connect the downtown to other community resources.

Transform the former LIRR site into a vibrant, mixed-use, transit-oriented project, including affordable and market-rate housing, retail, cultural facility and public plaza.

Develop a mixed-use building at a highly visible corner of the Carleton Avenue corridor, including multi-generational housing, commercial space and parking.

Create a 5-mile Central Islip walking and biking History Trail, with interpretive signage and marketing.

A fund administered by the Town of Islip Community Development Agency to rehabilitate and improve buildings along the downtown corridor to attract new businesses, activities, customers and visitors.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal, Empire State Development and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority. The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation.

To date, DRI has awarded a total of $800 million to 81 communities in its first seven rounds and invested in the creation of over 4,500 new housing units. It is estimated that every dollar invested in the DRI generates $3 in additional investments as the revitalization accelerates and projects are completed. This catalytic effect will continue well after DRI communities complete all their projects.

In 2022, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The innovative program, which is funded at $100 million in this year's Enacted State Budget, supports a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities with a focus on hamlet and villages. NY Forward is meant to serve smaller communities and support local economies that often have a feel and charm that is distinct from larger, metropolitan urban centers funded through DRI. To date, NY Forward has awarded a total of $200 million to 43 communities over two rounds.

Thus far, the DRI and NY Forward have invested in the revitalization of 124 communities throughout the State, with a total statewide investment of $1.2 billion.