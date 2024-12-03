Entro Security Achieves 500% Growth in ARR YoY Securing Modern Enterprise Non-Human Identities

Increased its NHI protection coverage by 2.9 million identities

Prevented 17 confirmed breach attempts

Eliminated 1.1 million exposed secrets

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro Security , a global leader and pioneer of the industry’s first Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Secrets Management platform, today announced it has achieved 500% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in 2024. The growth in revenue caps a year of milestones, chief among them, a successful Series A round led by Dell Technologies Capital, 300% growth in customer base and over 200% employee growth.

Entro attributes its success and rapid momentum to continuous innovation and dedication to securing NHIs, integrations with Microsoft Teams, Slack, Torq and others to simplify workflows by engaging stakeholders to enforce best practices for managing misused identities, and the expansion of its channel network in the U.S.

Entro, the Gartner Cool Vendor and three-time Hype Cycle recipient, achieved superior levels of security for NHI’s in 2024 by scaling its impact on securing non-human identities and eliminating critical vulnerabilities across organizations. Over the past year, Entro increased its NHI protection by an additional 2.9 million identities, prevented 17 confirmed breach attempts and eliminated 1.1 million exposed secrets.

“The momentum Entro is experiencing serves as a testament to our mission in securing non-human identities,” said Itzik Alvas, CEO and co-founder of Entro Security. “IBM and Verizon have ranked NHIs and secrets breaches as the second most frequent attack vector and the most devastating for organizations, which is why adoption of our platform has spiked by CISOs and security leaders.”

The Entro platform had significant enhancements in 2024, starting with its addition of Machine Identity Lifecycle Management and new integrations designed to assist organizations that have been primarily on-premises and are shifting to the cloud. It also announced Optical Character Recognition support for secrets scanning and Employees' Tokens Blast Radius for the modern enterprise. New capabilities to its NHI Detection and Response (NHIDR) Engine that further extend its industry leadership were also announced in November of this year. This complements the expansion of its API capabilities to streamline security automation workflows, automate tasks with greater efficiency and precision, and create detailed customized alerts for improved incident response.

Entro is the only NHI platform that empowers security teams to implement and automate strong governance for secrets and NHI management with real-time NHIDR. By providing a bird’s-eye and granular view of all NHIs, centralizing and contextualizing NHIs and secrets security data, Entro gives universal coverage across cloud services, SaaS applications and on-premises systems.

To learn more about Entro’s platform or to schedule a demo, please visit https://entro.security/demo/ .



About Entro Security

An award-winning pioneer platform, Entro Security provides Non-Human Identity Lifecycle Management, Secrets Security and Non-Human Identity Detection and Response (NHIDR). Unlike traditional methods that reactively scan for exposed secrets, Entro integrates seamlessly within an organization's existing vaults, and secret creation and exposure locations, offering a single pane of glass to securely use and manage non-human identities and secrets at scale. Headquartered in Boston and backed by top cybersecurity VCs, Entro was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, Venafi’s Most Promising Machine Identity startup, a CRN 2024 Stellar Startup and is a Globee Awards Winner for Startup Achievement of the Year. For more information, please visit, https://entro.security/ .

