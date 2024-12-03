Scouting America and DHS Unite to Combat Online Child Exploitation and Abuse

IRVING, TX, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America has partnered with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Know2Protect , a first-of-its-kind national public awareness campaign about the risks children face in the online environment, providing Scouts and their families with the knowledge and skills they need to protect themselves and their families online.”

As part of this partnership, Scouting America will be offering a new, exclusive patch to Scouts and their families who participate in Project iGuardian training, the official in-person educational arm of the Know2Protect. The patch serves as a symbol of their commitment to stay safe online and digital citizenship.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Department of Homeland Security on this important initiative,” said Glen Pounder, chief safeguarding officer at Scouting America. “In today’s digital age, it is essential for young people and their parents to understand the potential risks of online activity. The Know2Protect campaign aligns perfectly with our mission to provide a safeguarded environment for young people to learn and grow. By equipping Scouts and their families with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe, we are helping to build stronger, more resilient communities.”

The Know2Protect campaign offers a variety of resources, including:

Online training modules: Project iGuardian offers presentations designed to inform children, teens, parents and trusted adults on the threat of online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA), how to implement preventive strategies and how to report suspected abuse to law enforcement. Project iGuardian features Homeland Security Investigation’s case studies and investigative knowledge coupled with perspectives from victim assistance and forensic interview specialists.

Family activities: Fun and engaging activities that help families learn about online safety together.

Tips and advice: Practical tips for staying safe online, such as privacy settings, strong password management and avoiding suspicious profiles.

“Our partnership with Scouting America highlights our mutual commitment to combating child exploitation,” said assistant director of HSI Cyber and Operations Technology Robert Hammer. “The development of the Know2Protect Scout badge reflects our shared dedication to equipping children and their families with the knowledge and awareness necessary to prevent online exploitation.”

By partnering with the Department of Homeland Security, Scouting America is taking a proactive approach to addressing the growing threat of cybercrime. The Know2Protect program will help Scouts and their families develop the skills they need to stay safe and secure in the digital world.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, visit Scouting.org.

