Novarad Enhances CryptoChart Image Sharing Solution with New DICOM Routing Application

Salt Lake City, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad, a leader in medical software development, is proud to announce the release of its DICOM Route Application coming in January 2025. This powerful new feature for CryptoChart is designed to further enhance the image sharing user experience. CryptoChart is Novarad’s digital sharing solution that allows hospitals and imaging facilities to share patient studies via physical QR codes, secure text links, and now directly into another PACS system. The DICOM Route Application provides users with the ability to easily transmit shared studies to any DICOM application on their local network with just a few clicks, offering users more choices in how they use the studies shared with them.

"The DICOM route feature of CryptoChart solves one of the biggest challenges with image sharing across various networks - it removes both either having to set up complex integrations such as HL7 interfaces or the manual uploading of a study into a PACS system from a patient CD/DVD or thumb drive. Once deployed it securely routes the images directly into any PACS from any machine on the same network as that PACS,” said David Grandpre, Novarad Director or Product.

Upon release, The DICOM Route Application will be immediately available to all CryptoChart users at no additional cost. This new feature is part of Novarad's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions that provide exceptional value to its customers.

This addition to CryptoChart promises to elevate the healthcare experience, enabling providers to dedicate more time and attention to their patients while minimizing the complexities of technology. Novarad's DICOM Route Application will take image sharing to the next level.

To learn more about how CryptoChart can benefit your facility, contact a Novarad representative or visit https://www.novarad.net/cryptochart.

About Novarad Corporation

Novarad is a healthcare IT company founded on principles of innovation, customer focus, and agility. With decades of technology leadership, more than 1000 installations, and a strong commitment to our customers, Novarad brings technology together in a way no one else can. Visit Novarad.net to learn more about enterprise imaging, AR surgical navigation, Mobile EMR, and AI-driven advanced imaging.

