Artificio Launches No-Code AI RPA Platform with 30-Day Free Trial

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificio Products Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven business solutions, announces the launch of its revolutionary platform, Artificio . The platform enables businesses to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and reduce costs—all without coding expertise. To mark this milestone, Artificio is offering an exclusive 30-day free trial.

Artificio's no-code I-RPA (Intelligent Robotic Process Automation) platform enables businesses of all sizes to automate workflows, process documents, and extract actionable insights without technical expertise. The platform serves organizations from small businesses to enterprises, revolutionizing document management, data accuracy, and collaboration.

"Many businesses struggle to implement automation due to technical complexity and resource constraints. At Artificio, we've eliminated these barriers by developing a no-code platform that makes advanced AI capabilities accessible to every organization, regardless of their technical expertise," says Lal Singh, Founder and CEO of Artificio Products Inc.

Core Features

Intuitive Workflow Builder: Create and automate business processes such as Procure to Pay, Order to Cash etc. with our no-code interface.

Intelligent Document Processing: Extract and process data from any document type or format (Images, scanned PDFs) automatically from emails or drives.

Advanced Data Validation: Ensure accuracy with AI-driven validation and comprehensive data views

Communication Suite: Design and send personalized emails and SMS messages through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

PDF Management: Generate professional PDFs with barcode integration, e-signatures, and custom templates to request data and auto fill them up with data.

Digital Forms Platform: Create secure, feature-rich online forms with advanced data collection and extraction capabilities.

AI Document Search: Find information across thousands of documents instantly

Enterprise Integration: Connect seamlessly with over hundreds of platforms including SAP, QuickBooks, Oracle, Google Drive, SharePoint, and WhatsApp

Limited-Time Launch Offer

Experience Artificio's capabilities with our 30-day free trial. "This trial period allows organizations to witness firsthand how Artificio transforms their operations and delivers tangible results—with zero risk," adds Singh.

Begin Your Intelligent Automation Journey Sign up for your 30-day free trial at artificio.ai or request a personalized demo at sales@artificio.ai .

About Artificio Products Inc . Artificio Products Inc. delivers cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that streamline business operations. Our technology combines advanced AI/ML and cognitive computing to help organizations across industries harness the power of intelligent automation.

Media Contact:

Thalraj Gill

Managing Director

Artificio Products Inc.

contactus@artificio.ai

+1-888-585-0140

