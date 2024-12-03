Desk Research Group Expands Its Global Footprint in Business Consulting and Market Research

Desk Research Group - We are looking forward to discussing your next project, service, market analysis, or any other support needed. Our consultants have in-depth, first-hand experience in industries and countries across the globe.

The firm works with established businesses and startups to optimize operations, identify market opportunities, and make data-driven strategic decisions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desk Research Group, a trusted business consulting firm established in 2016, continues to deliver strategic solutions with a global impact.Desk Research Group specializes in offering tailored services in strategic business planning, consumer and social media consulting, and market desk research , helping businesses thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.With over eight years of experience, Desk Research Group stands as a key partner to both established businesses and startups, guiding them through critical decision-making processes, operational optimization, desk reaserch strategic growth consulting and market opportunity identification.The company leverages its team of seasoned consultants and advanced research methodologies to provide actionable insights that empower clients to make informed, data-driven decisions.“Desk Research Group has become an invaluable resource for companies seeking quality research and market insights,” said #Neematic, one of the firm’s esteemed clients. “I was impressed with the quality and speed of delivery. Great team of professionals with the right mindset and customer focus.”Desk Research Group’s diverse range of services spans across three key stages of business development:Pre-entry: Market & industry research, entry strategy, client & partner search, business planning & review, and personnel & technology consultation.Entry: Financial advisory, financial projections, policy advisory, AI advisory, and sustainability advisory.Post-entry: Bookkeeping, reporting & analysis, governance, market updates & reviews, and human resources support.“The work we recently engaged with DRG for was completed to a very high standard,” said #TheCatalyx. “The team were incredibly diligent and went above and beyond what was asked of them from our side.”In addition to its comprehensive consulting services, Desk Research Group is recognized for its ability to deliver well-synthesized research results, as noted by #Civitta: “Together with Desk Research Group we performed rather complicated industry research and were pleased to get detailed, well synthesized results. Well done!”The company’s unique blend of expertise and personalized service ensures that Desk Research Group remains at the forefront of business consulting and market research, ready to assist companies in navigating complex challenges and seizing new opportunities.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Desk Research GroupEmail: info@deskresearchgroup.comPhone: +1 416 271 5424About Desk Research GroupDesk Research Group is an innovative business consulting firm that specializes in strategic business planning, consumer and social media consulting, and in-depth market research. The firm works with established businesses and startups to optimize operations, identify market opportunities, and make data-driven strategic decisions. With a focus on providing high-quality advisory services, Desk Research Group assists clients through every stage of their business journey—from pre-entry and entry to post-entry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.