SoftServe Unveils New Gen AI Solution ‘Drug Discovery,’ Built with NVIDIA Blueprints at AWS re:Invent 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced the debut of its newest Generative AI (Gen AI) solution, Drug Discovery, alongside its partner NVIDIA at AWS re:Invent 2024. Built with NVIDIA BioNeMo Blueprints, the reference workflows that accelerate the development and deployment of AI, SoftServe’s new solution will streamline drug development, bringing life-changing treatments to the market faster and more affordably.

SoftServe Gen AI Drug Discovery solution helps researchers, application developers, pharmaceutical companies, and drug discovery teams generate novel drug candidates through molecular screening. Current methods for identifying drug molecules consist of manual steps and can be inefficient, resulting in higher costs, delayed production, and lower success rates throughout the early stages of drug discovery. Integrating NVIDIA NIM microservices, virtual screening technologies, and AI workflows with SoftServe’s proprietary molecular generator provides a digital environment to analyze more drug molecules and determine which molecules are best for wet lab testing. This leads to a cost reduction in early-stage development, as well as a speedier process overall than the manual approach.

“This solution will transform patient care and open doors for positive impacts on society as a whole,” said Volodymyr Karpiv, Research & Development Director at SoftServe. “It can make treatments more affordable, accessible, and acutely unique to individual healthcare needs. Beyond cost savings, the ability to improve accuracy in the drug candidate selection will lead to more pharmaceutical discoveries and a higher quality of prescriptions on the drugstore shelf.”

SoftServe Gen AI Drug Discovery is the sixth Gen AI solution built with NVIDIA Blueprints to launch from the digital services provider, each with pre-packaged applications that democratize Gen AI access and speed up deployment from prototype to production. The first five solutions – linked below – include offerings for building agentic AI applications and are now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, with the SoftServe Gen AI Drug Discovery expected to be added by the end of the year.

This news comes as SoftServe showcases the Gen AI Industrial Assistant at AWS re:Invent 2024 alongside NVIDIA. AWS re:Invent is taking place Dec. 2-4 across multiple venues in Las Vegas, NV. SoftServe is demonstrating its NVIDIA Blueprints-based solutions in the AWS Generative AI Pavilion, located in The Venetian, at the NVIDIA-sponsored booth #1620.

To learn more about how SoftServe Gen AI Drug Discovery works, where it can be applied, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and technologies used, please visit this webpage.



