Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider/close associate

Oslo, 3 December 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the "Company") 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company (the "Rights Issue").

The Company has been informed that certain primary insiders and/or close associates of primary insiders have traded in subscription rights as further specified in the attached notifications of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.