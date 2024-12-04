Michael Freund, Shavei Israel Explores Zionism and the Lost Tribes' Return to Zion on First Century Foundations Podcast

Michael Freund uses his appearance on the podcast to discuss the spiritual journey and inspirational stories accompanying Jewish identity.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Freund , founder of Shavei Israel and a prominent voice in Zionist thought, recently joined the First Century Foundations podcast to discuss the historical and spiritual dimensions of Zionism and the remarkable journey of the Lost Tribes of Israel as they reconnect with their heritage.In a captivating conversation with First Century Foundations hosts, Freund delved into the enduring relevance of Zionism and the extraordinary narratives of individuals and communities worldwide returning to their Jewish roots. Highlighting Shavei Israel’s mission, Freund underscored the organization’s commitment to rekindling a deep connection between the descendants of the Jewish people and the land of Israel.“Zionism is more than a political movement; it is a spiritual journey that unites the past, present, and future of the Jewish people,” Freund shared. “The stories of the Lost Tribes returning to Zion inspire us all to recognize the profound importance of identity and belonging.”“It was such an honor to have Rabbi Michael Freund on our podcast to remind Christians of the Biblical roots of Zionism and the prophetic role the nations have in facilitating it (Isaiah 49:22). Through the Prophet Jeremiah G-d says, “I will assuredly plant them in this [Promised] Land with all my heart and soul” (Jer. 32:41). Amidst a global rise in antisemitism and the vilification of Zionism, Christians have a role to advocate for and participate in something that is very important to G-d. “Zionism” is a critical and consistent ideal throughout the entire Bible,” said Jeff Futers, Executive Director of First Century Foundations.As a passionate advocate for the Jewish people, Freund’s work with Shavei Israel has redefined the global understanding of Jewish identity. His organization has reached out to communities across continents, including India, China, and Africa, facilitating their return to their ancestral faith and homeland.Michael Freund, a renowned rabbi, and writer, dedicates his life to community support through advocacy and eloquent writing. His insights and perspectives are regularly featured in the Jerusalem Post, Israel's prominent English-language newspaper, through his well-regarded column, "Fundamentally Freund." A family man, Rabbi Freund takes immense pride in his five sons, especially their significant contributions to the community, notably their service in IDF combat units. His literary accomplishments include co-authoring two books. Furthermore, he is the visionary behind Shavei Israel, a Jerusalem-based organization focused on reconnecting Jews and their descendants globally with their Israeli heritage.###For more information on the First Century Foundations podcast, visit their website at https://firstcenturyfoundations.com/media/podcast/ For more news and information on Shavei Israel, visit their website at www.shavei.org To learn more about Michael Freund, you can visit his Linkedin profile.

