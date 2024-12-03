Gutterglove® Team Member Program to Support Those in Need This Holiday Season

Company Founder Robert Craig Lenney’s mission to help people above all else has created a culture of caring

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Craig Lenney first achieved success with innovative stainless steel micro-mesh gutter guard technology by founding Gutterglove® , a leading manufacturer of gutter protection products. Today, Lenney channels his energy into philanthropy and filmmaking with Robert Craig Films, focusing on projects that inspire conversation and drive positive change, including the upcoming feature film on the homelessness crisis titled " No Address. " These endeavors share the same powerful mission: to help others and improve their lives.In line with this principle, Gutterglove established the annual Pay It Forward program , which provides each team member with funds to donate this holiday season to either the Nashville Rescue Mission or The Gathering Inn, which serves the Sacramento, California and Placer County Region. The Nashville Rescue Mission, known for its impactful work with the unhoused, was featured in Robert Craig Films' recently released documentary "Americans With No Address." This give-back initiative is representative of Gutterglove’s purpose to positively impact the communities and individuals the company serves.On Gutterglove’s partnership with Nashville Rescue Mission, President and CEO Reverend Glenn Cranfield says, “We are incredibly grateful to Gutterglove for their unwavering and ever-increasing support of Nashville Rescue Mission. This is our 70th anniversary of bringing hope for today, tomorrow, and eternity to our neighbors who are hungry, hurting, and experiencing homelessness. Each team member-directed gift provided to us this Christmas by the Gutterglove Pay It Forward program will allow us to be ready to welcome the hundreds of men, women, and children who will walk through our doors this holiday season. It’s touching to know that Gutterglove team members personally cherish the work of the Mission, and we are rooting for the team’s success as well as the transformational impact from their founder’s No Address film, book, study guide, music, and documentary projects.”“Gutterglove technology has changed millions of homeowners' lives for the better, and helping those in need is a natural extension,” says Robert Craig Lenney. “To develop and produce the movie No Address and the documentary, I was on the ground, all over the country, seeing firsthand how anyone can fall into homelessness and witnessing the daily struggle just to stay alive on the streets. Our team member initiative can help improve some of those lives this holiday season. At the end of the day, everything we do through both companies is meant to support, uplift, and inspire others - and make the world a better place.”Building on Lenney’s vision, Matt Smith, CEO of Gutterglove, Inc., highlights how the company’s values align with this mission. “Gutterglove is a company that was founded and built around the notion of caring. Our core values, commitments, and promises are all driven by our mission to make a positive impact on the people and communities we serve,” says Smith. “We developed our Pay It Forward program to demonstrate our commitment to this purpose and support local communities who work tirelessly to improve the lives of people. We could not be prouder to carry on the legacy of caring our founder, Robert Craig Lenney, has now brought to the film industry to advance awareness of important social causes like homelessness and food insecurity.”A #1-rated Consumer Reports product, Gutterglove's comprehensive line of do-it-yourself products can be found at major national retailers such as Costco, The Home Depot, Lowes, and Amazon. For professional contractors seeking to offer top-of-the-line gutter protection services, LeafBlaster Proby Gutterglove provides a complete range of solutions and is available nationwide at building supply outlets. Lenney has applied the same creativity and determination to produce acclaimed, award-winning film projects. This transition to film development came naturally, as it has always been Lenney’s first love and mission to uplift people spiritually and inspire people to be more loving, kind, and forgiving towards each other.To learn more about Robert Craig Lenny’s films, visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com . No Address will be released in theaters on February 28, 2025.Learn more about Gutterglove products and Gutterglove Cares at www.Gutterglove.com ###About Robert Craig FilmsRobert Craig Films, based in California, develops, creates, and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. The company's mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.About GuttergloveGuttergloveis an innovator in the home improvement space focused on people, products, programs, and technology. They manufacture gutter guards and accessories designed to protect any home, regardless of roof type or gutter size, with both do-it-yourself and professionally installed product options. Their innovation extends beyond products into new programs and technology that deliver seamless support to customers and contractors nationwide.

