Miles Mediation & Arbitration Expands to Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas – Miles Mediation & Arbitration (Miles), a fast-growing national alternative dispute resolution (ADR) provider in the Southeast, is pleased to announce that it is opening a new office in Houston, Texas.

The Houston panel includes five established, highly experienced ADR professionals: Ron Bankston, Robins Brice, Felicia Harris Hoss, Louis Selig, and Wiley George.

“We are very excited to be opening an office in Houston,” says Parag Shah, Miles’ CEO. “Houston has a thriving legal community and we are looking forward to continuing to build on the work that Louis Selig, Ron Bankston, Felicia Harris Hoss, Robins Brice, and Wiley George have already done in Houston. Their clients can expect to continue to receive the same kind of service and professionalism they’ve come to expect from these five Houston mediators and arbitrators, with additional support from the Miles team. We’re also looking forward to growing Miles’ Houston panel.”

Each of the Houston panelists is looking forward to becoming part of Miles. “For the past 34 years, I have been blessed to have been able to devote my full-time work to the resolution of litigation,” says longtime mediator Louis Selig. “I was thinking that the mediation of cases one by one was my path to retirement … along came Miles, with its dynamic, visionary team of empire-builders. I am grateful to have been invited to join, and with it, given the opportunity to broaden my work beyond merely mediating cases to include recruiting new panelists, expanding Miles’ reach into new Texas cities, providing advanced mediator training and techniques, and working to supplement Miles’ toolbox with programs like early dispute resolution, etc.”

“If you’ve met Parag or visited Miles’ Atlanta office, then you probably know why we are excited to welcome Miles to Houston and, probably more importantly, why I chose the Miles team to support my growing neutral practice,” says Felicia Harris Hoss. “Miles’ reputation for ensuring efficient case management leaves me free to focus on helping more parties resolve their disputes early, efficiently, and effectively. Miles’ unique hospitality approach to the entirety of its neutral service offerings sets the stage for a comfortable and effective dispute resolution experience, particularly for in-person participants. And I’m thrilled to continue collaborating with Caroline Center neutrals, and for the chance to start collaborating with other Miles’ neutrals across the country.”

“I’m excited about joining Miles because of the opportunity to share ideas and learn from the experience of fellow neutrals,” says Ron Bankson. “And because Miles’ expertise in the business side of the ADR practice and its keen focus on providing the best possible client experience frees me to concentrate on my passion—helping parties resolve disputes.

“After 17 years of independent ADR practice, Miles’ offer of a stable, well-supported platform from which to practice mediation and arbitration as a neutral provider of ADR services is at once attractive, flexible, and promising,” adds Robins Brice.

“One thing that I learned quickly during my first year as a full-time mediator is that it takes a great team to run a smooth mediation process, and Miles has just that kind of great team with whom I am excited to work,” adds Wiley George, who became a full-time mediator last year. “I am also looking forward to continuing my valuable collaboration with the Caroline Center neutrals, who are also joining Miles, while at the same time joining an impressive set of Miles’ neutrals around the country.”

Miles’ Houston office will initially operate out of the Caroline Center for Dispute Resolution at 4305 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston, Texas, 77006. Miles will open a new location in Houston in 2025.

Miles Mediation & Arbitration was founded in 2000 and has twelve offices throughout the Southeast and Midwest, including Atlanta, Birmingham, Boston, Charlotte, Columbia, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Palm Beach Gardens, Savannah, St. Louis, and Tampa. The company combines the expertise of its highly skilled and diverse panel of ADR professionals with an unparalleled level of client support to guide and empower parties to fair, timely, and cost-effective resolution regardless of case size, specialization, or complexity.

