Record-Level Funding to Improve Safety and Security

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a record-level, state investment of nearly $63.9 million to strengthen safety and security measures at nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs, or mission. Available through the State’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Program, the funding will support interior and exterior projects and cybersecurity improvements at 336 organizations across the State. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, funding for the program has increased significantly: With the funding announced today, New York State has awarded a total of $131.5 million in grants since 2021.

The Governor also highlighted more than $44.8 million in federal funding to support the efforts of 223 nonprofit organizations facing an increased risk of terrorist, or other extremist attacks, to strengthen the security of their facilities, as well as enhance their overall preparedness. This funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Nonprofit Security Grant Program, is being allocated to New York through two separate awards: $36 million for organizations within the New York City Metro Area and $8.8 million for organizations throughout the rest of the State. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages these programs in close coordination with local stakeholders.

“Creating a place where all New Yorkers feel safe, accepted and supported — no matter what may set them apart — is one of my top priorities, and I'm committed to using every possible tool to do just that,” Governor Hochul said. “The data is clear: New York has become safer since I took office in 2021, but there is more to do to stop hate and prevent violence in our communities. With these new investments, we are giving community organizations the resources they need to protect themselves and provide their services in a safe environment.”

“New York is a state rooted in tolerance and acceptance, woven together by the dreams and aspirations of millions.” Lieutenant Governor Delgado said, “Today's funding announcement, which will provide critical resources for our community partners at risk of hate crimes, is another strong step in ensuring all New Yorkers have the right to pursue those dreams free of hate and violence.”

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Nonprofit, community-based organizations provide critical programs and services in communities across the State. Staff working for these programs and the individuals they serve have the right to be safe and live free from hate. I applaud Governor Hochul for her significant expansion of this program and continued commitment to ensuring that DCJS has the funding it needs to support our local law enforcement and community partners.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New York’s nonprofits are on the front lines of their missions daily, serving their communities and helping those in need. They deserve every resource possible to keep themselves safe from terrorist attacks and to ensure that they can continue to do their work without fearing for their safety. These grants will help bolster security and allow these organizations to be prepared in the event of an emergency.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I fought hard to deliver an increase in the federal Non-Profit Security Grant Program so organizations at-risk for hate crimes and terror can increase safety and security for their members and communities. This resulted in passage of the first ever supplemental funding for NSGP which was passed in the National Security Supplemental Act in April, delivering the highest ever levels of federal funding for NSGP in a single year. From Western NY to Long Island, $44 million plus in federal funding is being invested to ensure that 223 nonprofit organizations across the State can strengthen security and increase preparedness. I fought to secure funding for FEMA’s Nonprofit Security Grant in last year’s budget bill, and I’m thrilled it is delivering for New Yorkers today. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use and for her complimentary investment from New York state to keep all communities safe.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “We at the Senate Majority have worked hard with our partners to ensure that hate has no place here in New York State. This year, we expanded the list of offenses considered as ‘hate crimes’ and allocated funding towards hate-crime prevention efforts to help combat discrimination and hate, including $35 million for the DCJS to support the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant Program. I applaud Governor Hochul for helping secure this funding. This will help 336 community-based organizations combat hate, prevent discrimination, and improve their safety and security measures.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “As hate crimes continue to threaten the safety and unity of our communities, this unprecedented investment in the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program is a critical step toward ensuring that every New Yorker feels safe and protected. This legislation prioritizes the safety of organizations at risk of attacks due to their ideology or mission and sends a powerful message that hate has no place in our state. These funds will empower community-based organizations to strengthen their security and resilience, creating safer spaces for people of all backgrounds to thrive. I am proud to support this initiative and remain committed to standing against hate in all its forms.”

The State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), which administers the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grants, has awarded funding to 336 organizations statewide for projects totaling $63,898,817. DCJS is notifying successful grant applicants of their awards beginning today; the agency does not disclose the names of organizations as that would pose a security risk.

Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grants funding by region:

New York City: $34,604,077 to 178 organizations

Mid-Hudson: $16,568,449 to 87 organizations

Long Island: $7,588,979 to 41 organizations

Capital Region: $1,818,951 to 10 organizations

Western New York: $1,505,631 to nine organizations

Finger Lakes: $688,970.61 to four organizations

Southern Tier: $599,500 to three organizations

Mohawk Valley: $397,836 to two organizations

Central New York: $126,424 to two organizations

Through the federal Nonprofit Security Grant program, a total of $454.5 million is being provided nationwide in FY 2024. Of this amount, $227.25 million in funding was made available to nonprofit organizations located within one of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI)-designated high-risk urban areas. The remaining $227.25 million was reserved for jurisdictions outside of the UASI-designated areas.

Allowable costs include planning such as security risk management, continuity of operations, and response plans; equipment, including physical security enhancement and inspection/screening systems equipment; active shooter training and security training for employees or congregation members; response exercises, and contracted security personnel.

In New York, the State’s UASI-designated high-risk urban area is the New York City Metro Area. Specifically, this consists of New York City, as well as Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

