ATTUNE and EVP Partner to Streamline the Mortgage Cycle

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTUNE, the all-in-one digital origination platform for banks and credit unions, today announced a partnership with Equity Valuation Partners (EVP), a provider of real-time, data-driven valuation tools for financial institutions. Through this partnership, ATTUNE has integrated EVP’s comprehensive property valuation process into its digital origination platform, automating appraisals and streamlining the overall mortgage process.

By leveraging EVP’s robust skillset, the ATTUNE platform provides financial institutions with accurate, real-time property data and valuations. With just an address, lenders can instantly access property data, and in many cases automate the entire appraisal process, significantly reducing manual steps.

“ATTUNE’s vision of real-time engagement aligns strongly with EVP’s commitment to making the mortgage process easier,” said Drew Watson, CEO and Founder of EVP. “Our combined platforms enable lenders to close loans faster and more efficiently, and that’s in everyone’s best interests.”

Several financial institutions are already benefiting from EVP’s integration with the ATTUNE platform, seeing reductions in appraisal time and faster closings through this automated solution.

“ATTUNE’s goal is to make the lending process as seamless as possible,” said AK Patel, CEO and Founder of ATTUNE. “With EVP, we’re removing friction from the appraisal process by delivering accurate valuation data directly into the hands of financial institutions. Our clients are experiencing firsthand how this can lead to quicker loan closings and a more efficient mortgage cycle.”

To learn more about ATTUNE’s digital origination solutions and its partnership with EVP, visit www.getattune.com .

About ATTUNE

ATTUNE is transforming digital origination with its all-in-one platform that empowers banks and credit unions to streamline onboarding, lending and real-time cross-selling. With ATTUNE, financial institutions typically achieve lending cycles up to 75% faster and onboarding times up to 90% quicker. Learn more at www.getattune.com . Follow us on LinkedIn

About EVP

EVP is a leading provider of real-time, data-driven valuation solutions that empower financial institutions to maximize customer relationships. Using data analytics and automation, EVP helps banks and credit unions drive revenue growth, enhance product adoption, and improve customer experiences. For more information, visit www.yourevp.com .

