Bath Garden Center Encourages the Community to Join in the Holiday Spirit

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center welcomes the community to celebrate the holiday season with creative gardening events and a selection of unique gift ideas available in-store and online. Known for fostering a love of gardening and community connection, Bath Garden Center offers something for everyone this holiday season.The holiday event lineup includes hands-on workshops that inspire creativity, such as crafting Christmas wreaths, centerpieces, terrarium ornaments, and reindeer macrame ornaments. These events provide an opportunity to learn new techniques while crafting something special to brighten the home for the holidays.In addition to events, Bath Garden Center offers gardening supplies and accessories that are ideal for gifting to gardening enthusiasts. From macrame plant hangers and ceramic pots to gardening gloves and plant stands, the center’s offerings are endless. Gift cards are also available, making it easy to share the joy of gardening with loved ones.For more information about holiday events and gift ideas, visit Bath Garden Center's website or stop by the store in Fort Collins, CO.About the Company: Bath Garden Center & Nursery , a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for nearly 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

