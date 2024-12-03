Nature’s Sunshine Partners with Cirque Series to Push Peaks 2025-2027

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced a new partnership with Cirque Series, the premier mountain race series in the United States.

“We’re honored to team up with this exciting organization as Title Sponsor, to champion athletes exemplifying resilience and strength,” said Kevin Fuller, Global Chief Marketing Office of Nature’s Sunshine. “Together we’re committed to empowering people to live bigger, naturally—and to embrace the adventure of each mountain ahead.”

Founded in 2015 by acclaimed skier Julian Carr, the Cirque Series has redefined mountain racing, attracting athletes of all levels to brave high elevation trails, memorable summits and quad-burning descents. Each race in the Cirque Series culminates in a mountainside celebration, featuring music, vendor booths, food & beverage options, plus award ceremonies and giveaways.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nature's Sunshine,” said Carr. “Cirque Series passionately celebrates health & wellness, which aligns perfectly with Nature's Sunshine's rich heritage of innovative products in the health & wellness space.

“Nature's Sunshine's dedication to wellness extends well beyond their products—we both advocate and celebrate healthy lifestyles. This title sponsorship with Nature's Sunshine is a testament to our efforts in driving the Cirque Series forward with amazing collaborations to set the standard of quality mountain running events."

Nature’s Sunshine plans to support on-site athlete experiences at each Cirque Series race, with nutrition options for performance & recovery, prizes, interactivity and more. For information on Cirque Series, or to register for a race in the upcoming season, visit cirqueseries.com .

About the Cirque Series

The Cirque Series, launched by Julian Carr, features short, high-vertical races across major mountain resorts, blending rigorous trail courses with a festival-like atmosphere complete with food, drink, music and community engagement. Suitable for all skill levels, Cirque Series events challenge athletes to embrace the mountain, experience the joy of the run, and, for some, compete alongside elite runners. Races are sure to sell out, let’s push some peaks! Register at cirqueseries.com .

About Nature’s Sunshine

Founded in 1972, Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine globally sources pure, potent botanicals and manufactures most of its products through its own 100% solar-powered, state-of-the-art facilities, to ensure the highest standard of quality, safety, and efficacy in the market today. Additional information about the company can be found at www.naturessunshine.com .

