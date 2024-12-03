Dec. 7 Medicare enrollment deadline nears: Last chance to enroll or update plans for Jan. 1 coverage

medicareresources.org reminds beneficiaries that without action, some beneficiaries may lose benefits, incur penalties

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Dec. 7 end of Medicare open enrollment approaches, some seniors may need to take action to retain their current Medicare benefits and avoid future penalties, or simply to ensure they are enrolled in the Medicare coverage they want next year.

“Some seniors may not realize that Medicare open enrollment isn’t just a formality — it’s a chance to secure the exact coverage they want and need for next year,” said Louise Norris, a health policy analyst for medicareresources.org. “This is especially critical for beneficiaries whose plans are being discontinued or significantly changed.”

For 2025, some current Medicare Advantage plans and Part D prescription drug plans are ending, and there are also changes in benefits and costs for most plans.

For the 67.7 million Medicare beneficiaries, Medicare open enrollment – also known as the Annual Election Period – is an annual opportunity to enroll in, change or drop their Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans, or switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Any coverage changes made during Medicare open enrollment will take effect January 1.

Here are steps medicareresources.org says seniors can take between now and the Dec. 7 deadline:

1) Understand what’s at stake for you

Medicare beneficiaries who may benefit most from participating in Medicare open enrollment are those who are either unsatisfied with the coverage or costs of their current Medicare Advantage or Part D plans, or those who are enrolled in plans that are being discontinued.

Beneficiaries with a Medicare Advantage plan that is ending will automatically change to Original Medicare as of Jan. 1, without a Part D prescription drug plan, if they don’t act during open enrollment. Seniors can find information about any changes to their current plans outlined in Plan Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) letters or “Evidence of Coverage” forms they should have received in the mail.

“Missing the deadline really can come at a high cost for some beneficiaries,” Norris said. “Proactively enrolling in coverage for 2025 can prevent gaps in your Medicare coverage, and can also help you avoid potential penalties for having a gap in Part D coverage.”

The Part D late-enrollment penalty is an amount that may be permanently added to an enrollee’s Medicare prescription drug coverage premiums if they go more than 63 days without Medicare Part D or other creditable prescription drug coverage after they’re initially eligible for Medicare.

Norris is the author of medicareresources.org’s “Medicare Open Enrollment 2025 Guide.”

2) Be wary of advertising

As the Medicare open enrollment deadline approaches, seniors often face a deluge of TV and radio ads and direct mail flyers that can be confusing, and possibly overwhelming. Medicareresources.org encourages seniors to be wary of advertising.

“When you are looking at plan options, don’t get distracted by flashy advertising – make sure you evaluate your overall costs and coverage benefits and find a plan that will meet your needs,” said Norris.

Seniors in need of assistance evaluating plans can contact 1-800-Medicare or their State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), neither of which is affiliated with insurance companies. Local insurance agents or brokers can also help review existing plans and explore coverage options.

3) Sign up by Dec. 7

Seniors only have until Dec. 7 to participate in Medicare open enrollment. After Dec. 7, they may not have another opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage again until Oct. 15, 2025.

“What we don’t want to happen is for seniors to miss the deadline and end up stuck for 2025 without the coverage and care they need,” Norris said. “Now’s the time to make sure you understand whether you shouldparticipate in open enrollment, and to take action if you do.”

Find more detailed information about Medicare open enrollment in the “Medicare Open Enrollment 2025 Guide.”

Medicareresources.org has been an online source of in-depth information about Medicare for consumers since 2011. The site, owned by HealthInsurance.org, LLC, provides an overview of the basics of Medicare coverage options , enrollment and eligibility ; coverage FAQs ; state-specific Medicare information; and a glossary of Medicare terms. Medicareresources.org is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.

