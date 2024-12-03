SUCCESS® Magazine’s Transformation Issue Hits Newsstands

Embracing change in order to thrive in today's dynamic business world

DALLAS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine revealed Wilmer Valderrama, revered actor, producer, and entrepreneur, on the cover of its January/February 2025 issue. Dubbed the Transformation issue, the magazine's exclusive content focuses on the pivotal changes that entrepreneurs and business owners must undergo in order to achieve personal and professional growth. "Transformation often involves self-discovery and skill enhancement; essential attributes in our industry. As a result, we wanted to dedicate our first issue of 2025 to how business owners can develop leadership qualities, emotional intelligence, and strategic thinking, which are vital for long-term success," says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief and VP Media of SUCCESS® Enterprises. "I had the opportunity to interview Wilmer Valderrama for our inaugural Transformation issue when we met in Los Angeles. We discussed the importance of giving people a voice to express their personal transformation journeys, as well as themes of identity, resilience, and the relevance of cultural heritage. Through candid storytelling, I was most impressed by Wilmer's ability to inspire others, particularly young immigrants and marginalized communities, to embrace their stories and pursue their dreams."

Best known for his role as Fez on the hit television series "That '70s Show," and now a star on the show "NCIS," Valderrama has showcased his talent across various genres, including comedy, drama, and voice acting. In addition to his acting career, Valderrama is an entrepreneur involved in several business ventures and has invested in various projects. He’s also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in support of immigrant rights and youth empowerment initiatives. Valderrama's book released last Fall, An American Story: Everyone's Invited, is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles his journey as an immigrant and his experiences in the entertainment industry. In this work, he shares personal anecdotes, challenges, and triumphs, offering insights into his life as a Latino artist in America.

The mission behind SUCCESS® magazine's Transformation issue is to emphasize how transformation serves as a reminder that embracing change is not just beneficial but essential for thriving in today's dynamic business world.

