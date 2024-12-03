PubMatic Expands its Collaboration with Western Union to Unlock New Commerce Media Opportunities

PubMatic offers its comprehensive SSP for commerce media, enhancing advertiser access to Western Union’s diverse multicultural audience and premium inventory

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced an expansion of their work with Western Union to include its commerce media business.

This collaboration expanded partnership will leverage PubMatic’s leading Sell-Side Platform (SSP) capabilities to enhance onsite monetization while using Western Union’s rich first-party data for offsite audience extension via Convert. This will enable advertisers to target Western Union’s globally diverse audiences with highly relevant messages across brand-safe, premium digital channels.

PubMatic’s integrated platform allows Western Union to scale their advertising initiatives more effectively. In addition to the commerce media audience extension capabilities within Convert, Western Union leverages PubMatic’s SSP and OpenWrap header bidding solution for on-site monetization. By managing their diversified monetization strategy via a single, unified tech stack, Western Union can streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and reduce fragmentation.

“Our work with Western Union Media Network expands our collaboration with financial service companies as we build a global commerce media ecosystem enabling advertisers to reach their valuable audiences,” said Tim Rogers, VP of Commerce Media at PubMatic. “By merging our top-tier media inventory and SSP technology with Western Union’s unique audience insights, we will create highly customized and influential advertising opportunities reaching a diverse set of multicultural consumers.”

Western Union Media Network gives businesses a unique channel to deploy bespoke messaging to multicultural consumers across a portfolio of digital channels, driving meaningful connection and brand affinity. When paired with PubMatic’s robust multi-channel inventory, partnering brands and advertisers can extend their campaigns to reach hard-to-find audiences across channels and devices.

“We are excited to expand our work with PubMatic to support the delivery of an exceptional experience for our customers,” said, Chris Hammer, Senior Vice President, Western Union Media Network. “PubMatic’s expertise in leveraging consumer data supports the delivery of impactful campaigns for our advertiser partners while maintaining high-quality consumer experiences. This collaboration will enable brands to engage with our diverse global customer base more effectively and meaningfully.”

According to EMARKETER’s latest data, US ad spending on financial media networks like Western Union Media Network is expected to more than quadruple over the next two years, growing from $350 million in 2024 to $1.5 billion in 2026. With this dynamic partnership, PubMatic and Western Union are well-poised to maximize this growth opportunity while delivering highly impactful advertising campaigns to engaged audiences.

