Navicap Challenge - Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva, in Monaco sailing meets inclusion

TURIN, Italy, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When sailing meets inclusion. The 2nd Navicap Challenge - Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva, organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco, ended on Sunday after three days during which nearly 60 international teams of sailors - including those with disabilities - competed in the bay of Monaco. In variable weather conditions, competitors from six nations (England, France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Monaco) challenged each other in a spirit of competition but above all of sharing and solidarity, values ​​at the heart of this inclusive regatta. On Sunday morning YCM President HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco came to meet and chat with sailors and volunteers on the quay, bowled over by their dedication and enthusiasm. Alongside him, the event’s patron, Elena Sivoldaeva and YCM General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri, were keen to stress the regatta’s importance."This event is fully in line with the collective initiative Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting, launched by YCM, and reflects the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, one of which is to ensure access to water sports for all," said Bernard d'Alessandri.

Under the inclusion banner, the event highlighted solidarity, mutual aid and diversity a few days before International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated each year on 3rd December. At the same time in Monaco, at the instigation of the Social Affairs and Health Department, the Monaco Government is mobilising people, partners and associations to tackle the issue of disability support with concrete actions, as part of the Principality’s inaugural Handipact Day. Team spirit was essential for any team hoping to secure a podium finish. Divided into two groups, teams enjoyed four races over the weekend and competition was intense. It was a double for the French pair Gaspard Laguibaut and Anne Marteau who claimed victory for the second year in a row, winning three of the four races. The Italian duo, Alessandra Cappellu and Maria Cristina Atzori also shone again to come 2nd followed by the Brits Lynne and Stuart Swan. The Monegasque duo Paul Papillon and Christiane-Eugénie Gautier also did very well to come 5th.

Beyond the results, the Navicap Challenge, made possible thanks to the support of YCM member Elena Sivoldaeva, once again demonstrated the importance of inclusion as it highlights sailing’s potential to unite and overcome differences. By establishing such a popular meeting on the Monaco calendar, the Navicap Challenge is charting a promising path to a third edition that looks set to continue inspiring and bringing people together. Meanwhile, all eyes are now turned to the next regatta organised by Yacht Club de Monaco with Act II of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, 5-8 December, when a large fleet of J/70s will be out on the water.

