Mike Tyson and Carma HoldCo Inc. Launch TYSON 2.0 HotBox Portable Air Purifier Developed in Partnership with Higher Innovation Inc.

Mike Tyson’s Latest Lifestyle Product to Premier at MJBizCon 2024

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc. , a global house of brands transforming industries through the power of cultural icons, announced it will debut the TYSON 2.0 HotBox Portable Air Purifier at the 13th annual Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo (“MJBizCon”). Developed in partnership with Higher Innovation , the HotBox Portable Air Purifier will be showcased at Higher Innovation’s Booth C7648 from Tuesday, December 3, 2024, through Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The TYSON 2.0 HotBox Portable Air Purifier offers a compact, lightweight, and effective solution to eliminate air contaminants, providing cannabis enthusiasts and everyday users with a cleaner, fresher environment. Engineered for champions and inspired by Mike Tyson’s legacy of power and precision, the HotBox combines sleek design with advanced functionality, delivering fresh, clean air wherever needed.

Key features include:

Three-layer filtration system: carbon pre-filter, HEPA particulate filter, and 2” of activated carbon pellets.

Adaptable performance: three fan speeds and a CFM rating of 100 for room coverage up to 100 square feet.

Versatile operation: operates for up to 6 hours on a single battery charge or via a 120V/60Hz plug-in.

Enhancements: includes a refillable scent puck and fragrance spray to amplify odor reduction.

Portability and privacy: packaged with a smell-proof lockable bag for discreet and secure use.

Accessories: comes with a Smell Away spray and one replaceable filter.

The product is available for purchase for $249 on the TYSON 2.0 and Higher Innovation websites.

“I’ve always been about pushing boundaries, and the HotBox Portable Air Purifier is another way for me to connect with my fans and bring them something cool and useful,” said Mike Tyson, legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and co-founder of TYSON 2.0. “Whether you’re a cannabis enthusiast or just looking for clean air on the go, this product delivers and makes an impact in people’s lives.”

“By collaborating with a leader in cannabis technology like Higher Innovation, we created a TYSON 2.0 product that meets the demands of a modern, on-the-go consumer while maintaining a focus on quality and design,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. “The TYSON 2.0 HotBox Portable Air Purifier represents the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and the TYSON 2.0 brand’s dedication to enhancing consumer lifestyles.”

“The TYSON 2.0 HotBox Portable Air Purifier underscores Carma HoldCo’s ability to leverage cultural icons like Mike Tyson to create products with both practical and lifestyle appeal,” said Ashley Ciccel, co-founder of Higher Innovation. “By blending our distinctive approach to innovative cannabis consumption experiences with TYSON 2.0’s brand strength, we’ve developed a product that resonates with consumers and sets a new standard in the market.”

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit https://carmaholdco.com/ .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson’s legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it’s cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit https://tyson20.com/ .

About Higher Innovation Inc.

Higher Innovation, a cannabis technology and manufacturing company headquartered in Austin, Texas, was founded by a husband-and-wife team passionate about creating a more inclusive and equitable cannabis industry. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing, the company delivers innovative solutions that prioritize accessibility, equity, and tailored cannabis experiences for all consumers. For more information, visit https://higherinnovation.com/ .

Media Contacts

Ellen Mellody

carma@kcsa.com

+1-570-209-2947

Corey Herscu

corey@higherinnovation.com

+1-416-300-3030

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.