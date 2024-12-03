Tyson Group Welcomes Catherine Brinkman to Expand Business Development and Content Innovation

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, a two-time Inc. 5000 recipient and an award-winning leader in sales consulting and training, is thrilled to announce the addition of Catherine Brinkman as a Senior Trainer. With a diverse background in corporate training, AI integration, and business development across high-tech, finance, and manufacturing industries, Catherine brings a wealth of expertise to Tyson Group’s mission of delivering tailored sales performance solutions.

A Silicon Valley native and seasoned professional, Catherine’s impressive career spans over two decades of fundraising, 16 years as a corporate trainer, and 21 years of media training for political candidates. Known for her ability to distill complex technological concepts into actionable strategies, she has worked with major organizations such as Google, Cisco, Broadcom, Tesla, Oracle, Fisher Investments, VISA, SoFi, and Uber. Her expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) adds a unique dimension to Tyson Group’s focus on equipping sales teams with forward-thinking tools and methodologies.

Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Catherine’s addition to the team: “Catherine’s experience, particularly in high-tech and AI-driven industries, aligns perfectly with Tyson Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Her ability to bridge the gap between technology and human connection is a rare skill, and we’re excited to see how her insights will elevate our training programs and business development efforts.”

Catherine’s recent accomplishments include co-hosting the AI-focused podcast CatBotAI, which explores the evolving intersection of AI, machine learning, and human communication. As a certified trainer in change management, emotional intelligence, and sales enablement, she has delivered training globally across industries, from agriculture to pharmaceuticals. She is also a recipient of the 2024 Silicon Leader Award, recognizing her as one of “The 10 Most Empowering Women in Business.”

Reflecting on her new role, Catherine shared, “Joining Tyson Group is an incredible opportunity to leverage my passion for technology and training in a way that drives real-world results. My experience as a Dale Carnegie instructor showed me how to unlock human potential, a skill that has become the backbone of every training session and business strategy I deliver. I’ve learned that real success in sales isn’t just about closing deals—it’s about creating genuine connections and building trust that lasts. I’m excited to bring that perspective to Tyson Group’s clients and help them navigate the evolving sales landscape.”

Catherine’s appointment represents another step in Tyson Group’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of sales consulting and training by incorporating the latest advancements in technology, psychology, and industry insights.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group provides expert sales consulting and training tailored to organizations' unique needs, optimizing their sales performance to achieve exceptional results. Their data-driven approach empowers sales leaders, managers, and teams to achieve their revenue targets and drive growth.

For more information about Catherine Brinkman and Tyson Group’s services, visit www.tysongroup.com.

Tyson Group is available for commentary.

chip.stclair@tysongroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.