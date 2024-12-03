New Ipsos survey reveals critical need to combat ageism in Canada

Ottawa, ON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study commissioned by the Canadian Coalition Against Ageism (CCAA) exposes a critical need to combat ageism in Canada and improve understanding among Canadians about the threat it poses to our health, economy, and social fabric.

The survey of 1000 Canadian adults over 25, conducted by Ipsos, reveals that:

While 54% of Canadians are familiar with the concept of ageism, 87% fail to grasp its widespread prevalence. With nearly half of the global population harbouring ageist attitudes, this lack of awareness of the issue is deeply alarming.

64% of Canadians acknowledge that feelings of age discrimination harm mental and physical health.

Meanwhile, 42% express anxiety about aging themselves, and 31% report experiencing self-ageism, such as negative feelings about their own aging.

Just 44% of Canadians agree that ageism has a negative economic toll, underscoring the need to raise awareness about its far-reaching societal and financial impacts.

The World Health Organization defines ageism as stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination based on age – manifesting itself in everyday interactions, biased policies and systems, and ‘self-ageism’ (internalized negativity about one’s own aging). Widespread ageist attitudes harm health, stifle potential, and erode the dignity of seniors in our communities.

The CCAA, with the International Longevity Centre-Canada and other partners, hosted a Canadian Institutes of Health Research-sponsored Ageism Forum in June 2024 in Ottawa, presenting actionable solutions to this pervasive issue.

Health Care Must Change: Ageism leads to older persons being dismissed, ignored, or receiving substandard care. Addressing these biases ensures that age does not determine the quality of care received.

Education is Critical: Teaching about ageism in schools, workplaces, and health care is one of the most effective strategies for change.

Intergenerational Connection: Programs fostering relationships between younger and older persons reduce stereotypes and promote understanding.

Nothing About Us Without Us: Older persons must be central to decision-making and research. Their lived experiences provide invaluable insights that drive meaningful change.

Together, we can create a Canada where everyone lives with dignity, respect, and opportunity. Visit the Canadian Coalition Against Ageism website to learn more.

To access the Ipsos poll results please visit: https://www.ipsos.com/en-ca/public-opinion-on-awareness-of-ageism-in-Canada-2024

To access the full Ageism Report in English or French please visit:

About International Longevity Centre Canada

International Longevity Centre Canada (ILC-C) is a registered, independent, nonprofit non-governmental organization, which uses a human rights lens to approach all its work, including knowledge development and exchange, recommending evidence-based policies, social mobilization, and networking. ILC-C’s mission is to propose ideas and guidance for policies addressing population aging based on international and domestic research and practice with a view to bettering the lives of Canadians.

About the Canadian Coalition Against Ageism

The Canadian Coalition Against Ageism (CCAA) is a nation-wide social change movement

to eliminate ageism against older persons while protecting and strengthening their human rights. CCAA’s vision is a Canada free of ageism. Guided by the leadership of ILC-C, the Coalition has forged partnerships with 14 prominent Canadian non-governmental organizations. The CCAA advocates for laws, policies and practices that support the human rights of older adults, including a UN Convention on the Rights of Older Persons.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world’s third-largest market research company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Their passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Ipsos serves more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.

About the Study

This Ipsos poll was conducted from September 25th to 30th, 2024, with a sample of 1,000 Canadians aged 25+. Results are accurate to within ±3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. The credibility will be wider among subsets of the population.

