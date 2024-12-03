Renovi ($RNVI) Lists on MEXC and Trader Joe: A New Era for In-Game Advertising Begins

Renovi lists on MEXC Exchange and Trader Joe! This marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing a broader audience to join our mission via the $RNVI token.

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovi, the leading platform for immersive in-game advertising, is thrilled to announce its listing on MEXC Exchange and Trader Joe, two globally recognized platforms for trading and decentralization.

This milestone not only solidifies Renovi’s commitment to its vision but also invites a broader audience to join its ecosystem through the $RNVI token.

The $RNVI token is central to Renovi’s mission of revolutionizing the gaming and advertising landscape. With this listing, players, developers, and advertisers now have easier access to participate in and benefit from our platform. Building Momentum: What’s Next for Renovi Renovi’s journey doesn’t stop here. We’re gearing up for a massive platform revamp that will simplify connections between advertisers and game developers, making in-game monetization smoother than ever.

Key upcoming features include:

• Unreal and Cocos SDK Integration: Expanding our reach to more developers with robust tools for immersive advertising.

• Diverse Ad Formats: Introducing new styles of in-game ads, ensuring better engagement and monetization opportunities.

• The Renovi Hub: Launching soon, this central hub will showcase games using our platform, enabling players to earn rewards through interactive advertisements.

• Exciting Partnerships: We’ll be announcing collaborations that will supercharge the Renovi ecosystem and accelerate the launch of the Renovi Hub. Why It Matters These advancements reaffirm our mission to create a seamless, engaging, and rewarding experience for gamers, advertisers, and developers alike. As we continue to innovate, $RNVI holders are at the heart of this journey, playing a pivotal role in our growth.



About Renovi - Be Part of the Revolution With Renovi listed on MEXC and Trader Joe, it’s easier than ever to join our movement. Whether you’re a gamer, developer, or advertiser, Renovi is here to bring value to everyone in the ecosystem.



Stay tuned for more updates as we push boundaries and redefine in-game advertising.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Adonis Z. adonis (at) renovi.io

