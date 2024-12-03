Faropoint Expands National Reach with New Los Angeles Office

New VP of Acquisitions, Harold Levy, to Lead West Coast Growth Strategy

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled U.S. industrial real estate investment manager, announces the opening of its new office in Southern California, strengthening its presence in key urban logistics and industrial sectors as the company continues to expand its reach across the U.S.

Harold Levy joins Faropoint as Vice President of Acquisitions and will be based in Irvine, California, where he will lead the firm’s efforts to acquire industrial assets across Los Angeles and Orange County. Mr. Levy will leverage Faropoint's significant capital resources to drive acquisitions in high-demand urban logistics and last-mile distribution centers. With nine years of real estate investment experience, he has overseen more than $150 million in industrial real estate transactions in Western U.S. markets. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics and history from the University of Miami (FL).

“The Los Angeles region presents tremendous opportunities for logistics properties, particularly as demand for strategic industrial properties continues to grow,” said Mr. Levy. “I’m thrilled to join Faropoint at such an exciting time and eager to help establish a strong presence here while driving the company’s continued growth trajectory in this critical market.”

As part of the expansion, Zev Fagan, a Los Angeles native and long-time member of Faropoint’s acquisitions team, will relocate from the company’s Hoboken headquarters to assist in establishing the Southern California office. Mr. Fagan has been instrumental in Faropoint’s recent successes, including his involvement in a $105 million, 16-building off-market transaction brokered by Eastdil Secured. He holds undergraduate degrees in Real Estate, Finance, and Risk Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Faropoint’s new Southern California office will focus on acquiring small-to-mid-sized industrial properties, driven by the region’s robust demand for strategically located assets. Faropoint typically invests in single or multi-tenant industrial buildings between 20,000 and 100,000 square feet, with typical tenant sizes ranging from 10,000 to 60,000 square feet, ensuring that Faropoint can meet the needs of both larger tenants and smaller businesses requiring flexible space solutions. Faropoint’s vertically integrated platform, which includes proprietary data and machine learning tools, allows the firm to optimize acquisitions, asset management, and leasing, delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to its investors.

Faropoint continues to expand its presence across the U.S., with over 400 industrial properties acquired and more than $2.5 billion in assets under management. The firm’s success is driven by its advanced technology, vertically integrated operations, and deep relationships with brokers and market experts. Expanding into California aligns with Faropoint’s strategy of capturing growth in key urban logistics markets.

“The opening of our Los Angeles office is a significant step in Faropoint’s growth strategy,” said Jordan Nathan, Head of Corporate Investments. “Harold’s extensive expertise in the Southern California market, combined with Zev’s proven track record at Faropoint, positions us to take advantage of unique opportunities in the region’s industrial sector.”

For inquiries or to learn more about Faropoint's West Coast expansion and investment strategies, please contact Ori Regev, VP of Capital Development, at ori@faropoint.com or Harold Levy, VP of Acquisitions, at harold.levy@faropoint.com.

About Faropoint

Faropoint is a tech-enabled, vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in urban logistics within the US industrial sector. With approximately 120 employees, Faropoint leverages data and deep market relationships to address inefficiencies in the industrial real estate market. The firm operates in 16 key US markets, securing off-market deals through its extensive broker network and strong local presence. Since its inception in 2012, Faropoint has acquired over 400 warehouses, representing more than $3 billion in industrial real estate assets. For more information, visit Faropoint.com.

