TRAUM Fragrances Launches with a Mission to Empower and Inspire

From a Journey of Resilience to a Dream Realized

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAUM Fragrances, a new luxury candle brand founded by Karol Sierra-Yanez, is redefining how scents enrich our lives. Named after the German word for “dream,” TRAUM reflects Karol’s inspiring journey and belief in the transformative power of perseverance and self-belief.

Born in Colombia, Karol faced significant challenges after moving to the United States as a young student. Navigating a new culture, language, and financial hardships, she found solace and strength in fragrances, which became a bridge to her roots and a source of motivation. These experiences shaped her vision for TRAUM—a brand dedicated to inspiring moments of comfort, motivation, and reflection through the power of scent.

Craftsmanship and Quality at the Heart of TRAUM

TRAUM Fragrances blends emotional connection with exceptional craftsmanship to create more than just candles:

Award-Winning Expertise: Collaborating with renowned perfumers, TRAUM uses eco-friendly essential oil extraction techniques to deliver scents of unmatched richness and depth.

Artful Design: As a ceramist, Karol drew inspiration from her craft to create the candle vessels. These ceramics reflect her artistry and attention to detail, serving as elegant keepsakes that enhance any space—long after the candle has burned.

Thoughtful Fragrance Compositions: Each scent is carefully curated to evoke cherished memories and powerful emotions, transforming spaces into sanctuaries of inspiration.

A Brand Built on Dreams and Resilience

TRAUM celebrates the union of vision and action, a hallmark of Karol’s own journey as both a dreamer and a doer. Inspired by her travels with her German husband, the brand’s name embodies the belief that dreams, when paired with determination, can become reality.

An Invitation to Experience TRAUM

TRAUM Fragrances invites media outlets to experience its evocative candles firsthand. Samples are available for editorial consideration.

Discover how TRAUM’s meticulously crafted scents can transform spaces and inspire meaningful moments, introducing your audience to a brand that celebrates resilience, empowerment, and the power of dreams.

