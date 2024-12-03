Anaconda and AWS Unlock New Possibilities for Enterprise AI Development

The availability of Anaconda Business on the AWS Marketplace empowers organizations with secure, scalable data science and AI in the cloud

Austin, TX, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Inc. , a leading provider for data science, machine learning, and AI, today announced that Anaconda Business is now available in the AWS Marketplace . Anaconda Business is a single platform that enables data science and AI teams to innovate and deploy solutions faster. Its inclusion in the AWS Marketplace will help to simplify AI model development by leveraging Anaconda’s robust ecosystem of open-source tools and libraries, while also addressing critical enterprise concerns around open-source software supply chain security and governance to foster AI innovation.

Anaconda Business equips organizations with trusted tools and solutions to manage and scale data science projects in the cloud. Its inclusion in the AWS Marketplace provides:

Comprehensive Open-Source Tools: Access over 200 trusted open-source data science and AI packages, including industry favorites like NumPy, pandas, and TensorFlow, ensuring faster data analysis, and AI model development and training

Enhanced Security and Governance: Ensure secure and compliant operations through the Anaconda Package Security Manager and features such as security vulnerability monitoring, signature verification, policy filters, and a detailed software bill of materials (SBOM).

Seamless Scalability: Combine AWS’s infrastructure with Anaconda Business to effortlessly manage large datasets and complex computations, scaling projects without limits

Streamlined Deployment: Quickly deploy secure Anaconda environments within AWS with just a few clicks, saving time and reducing operational complexity

“Anaconda Business in the AWS Marketplace enables organizations to build, scale, and secure their data science operations like never before,” said Peter Wang, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Anaconda. “Together with AWS, we’re providing a seamless way for enterprises to leverage the full power of open source within a secure and scalable cloud environment, and addressing key enterprise challenges.”

Anaconda’s partnership with AWS has grown significantly over the years, from offering secure open-source Python packages to individual developers to now delivering secure, scalable enterprise solutions through AWS Marketplace. This latest milestone reflects a shared commitment to empower data scientists, researchers, and engineers by addressing critical concerns around open-source software supply chain security and governance.

Anaconda at AWS re:Invent 2024

The launch of Anaconda Business in AWS Marketplace coincides with AWS re:Invent 2024 , where Anaconda will showcase how organizations can secure open-source data science pipelines, streamline cloud workflows, and drive AI innovation.

Get Started Today

Explore Anaconda Business in the AWS Marketplace and integrate it into your AWS environment here .

About Anaconda

With more than 45 million users, Anaconda is the most popular operating system for AI providing access to the foundational open-source Python packages used in modern AI, data science and machine learning through a seamless platform. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world. To learn more visit https://www.anaconda.com .

