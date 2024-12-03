Kno2 announces new PreCheck system to improve patient data security and accuracy

New system reduces the need to store patient data and accelerates patient matching processes

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kno2®, the leader in healthcare communication, is proud to announce Kno2 PreCheck™, a groundbreaking, privacy-first solution designed to revolutionize health information network data exchange.

Kno2 PreCheck ensures that patient data can be efficiently located without the need for Kno2 participants to store protected health information (PHI) in centralized repositories.

“Traditional Master Patient Index (MPI) and Record Location (RLS) technologies come with many challenges including the rigidity of the solutions and the risk of storing centralized patient data,” said Therasa Bell, Kno2 president, CTO, and cofounder. "Kno2 PreCheck eliminates the need to store or share sensitive patient information, a risk many healthcare organizations can’t afford to take."

Unlike other health information network providers that require their customers to store and share unnecessary patient information for participation, Kno2 PreCheck addresses these concerns by using advanced cryptographic routing technology that optimizes network traffic to Kno2’s edge participants while eliminating the need to store centralized PHI within Kno2.

PreCheck’s innovative approach ensures that only relevant systems are queried based on secure, hashed representations of a subset of patient demographics. No PHI is stored or transmitted, making it possible for healthcare organizations to operate with greater confidence and less risk of exposing sensitive patient data.

This privacy-first, zero-PHI-storage approach differentiates Kno2 PreCheck from other solutions on the market, which often rely on storing PHI and force organizations to take on unnecessary compliance risks.

“In leading what it means to be a QHIN, Kno2’s ground-breaking approach to patient location allows our healthcare partners and providers to operate in a secure, privacy-centric way, protecting patient data while streamlining the process of locating medical records across networks,” said Bell.

PreCheck will be unveiled in early 2025 as Kno2 brings live the largest ecosystem of electronic health record (EHR) vendors from across the care continuum and continues to fulfill its mission of democratizing healthcare communication for everyone.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication and thoughtfully solving healthcare’s biggest problems. The Kno2 network enables the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. With a single connection to the Kno2 Communication API, anyone can quickly gain access to a powerful network of connected networks, EHRs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks that gives the freedom to easily communicate with all. To learn more, visit www.kno2.com.

