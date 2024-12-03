Restaurant Technologies Names Newest Chief Operations Officer

Alissa Partee will lead operations for its 41 depots nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alissa Partee, Chief People Officer (CPO) at Restaurant Technologies, has transitioned into a new role as the company’s Chief Operations Officer (COO).

In her previous role, Partee led the human resources team at Restaurant Technologies and joined the company as CPO in 2020. During her tenure, the company grew from 1,000 employees to over 1,500 nationwide. In addition to her role as CPO over the last year, Partee led the implementation of a new nine-person operations excellence team, a team that she will continue to lead in her new role.

“Alissa has proven the ability to successfully overcome any business challenge thrown her way. This includes successfully leading the organization through tremendous change following the global pandemic where she adapted to meet the needs of the company and its workers quickly,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and CEO. “We look forward to Alissa carrying over her understanding of human resources, business, and operations to the COO role and continuing to deliver on our brand promise to customers.”

To prepare for her transition to COO, Partee visited most of the 41 depots to better understand what they need to be successful and how those at corporate headquarters can best support depots that operate on a local level. An experience that has been vital to understanding local markets, along with the teams and people who work there.

“A big part of the COO role is making sure every team is running at full speed. Most of my career, I've been focused on developing leaders, optimizing talent, building high-performing teams, and being well-equipped to make sure all the moving parts of the organization are working together,” said Partee. “We will continue to simplify and standardize our operating model so our employees and customers can enjoy the experience that comes from a predictable, well-designed process.”

In her final year as CPO, Partee helped the organization achieve nationwide recognition with three national workplace awards from Newsweek: America’s Best Workplaces, America’s Most Diverse Workplaces, and America’s Best Workplace for Mental Health. The organization was also recognized regionally as a Best Workplace by the Minneapolis St-Paul Business Journal for the fourth time. As COO, Partee will lead all operations with five direct reports, who lead over 1,100 operations team members and managers, as well as chair the RT Safety Committee. The search for a new CPO is already underway.

Before joining Restaurant Technologies, Partee spent three years at Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels with her last two years as CPO. She holds an MBA in Finance and Human Resource Management from the DePaul Driehaus College of Business, and a BS in Human Resource Development from the University of Minnesota.

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies, visit rti-inc.com.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions for over 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management and AutoMist® solutions help “Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business. AutoMist automates hood and flue cleaning to reduce fire risk and create a cleaner, safer work environment.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit www.rti-inc.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X @RTIoil.

