Domaine de Vignette, Saint Barth’s Most Expensive Listing, Offered at US$59 million

Built into a lush hillside overlooking Colombier Beach, the ultra-private compound’s nine bungalows, tropical gardens, and resort-worthy pool were reimagined in 2024 by award-winning designer Rémi Tessier

GUSTAVIA, SAINT BARTHÉLEMY, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domaine de Vignette, a secluded 2.1-acre tropical compound overlooking the setting sun in Colombier, is currently the most expensive listing on the French Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy. The idyllic hillside setting in Les Étoiles, an exclusive gated enclave of just four estates in the remote northwest quartier of Colombier, offers utmost privacy and tranquility with panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius in the distance.

Offered at US$59 million, the estate is exclusively listed by Zarek Honneysett of Sibarth Real Estate, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in Saint Barthélemy.

“Domaine de Vignette embodies luxury, comfort, and privacy, with exceptional attention to detail and craftsmanship,” said Honneysett of the listing. “Everything has been carefully thought out for the comfort of guests, from the chef’s kitchen to the VIP cottage, the extensive parking, and the service and maintenance areas, hidden from view in a vast underground structure, ensuring seamless fluidity and efficiency in service to the residents.”

Domaine de Vignette offers a sublime 2.1-acre setting with nine bungalows and tropical gardens organized around a central pool deck, lounge, and bar with 180-degree ocean and island views. The property underwent an extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation, completed in 2024 by Rémi Tessier, whose award-winning designs extend from homes to private jets and superyachts.

“This property presents itself as a village immersed in the heart of a lush tropical garden,” said Tessier. “Each bungalow, carefully integrated into this exotic green setting, is designed to offer functionality for every need, while preserving complete privacy for its occupants.”

In the design process, Tessier paid great attention to every detail, using natural materials to achieve a perfect harmony, both inside and out.

“The style of the property is timeless, combining understated luxury with an exotic spirit, reinterpreted through a refined island aesthetic,” he said.

Exterior living spaces of constructed of wood and local stone called blue rock transition into contemporary interiors with warm-toned woodwork, woven carpets, and exquisite furnishings, objets d’art, and accessories that perfectly harmonize with the architecture and the natural surroundings.

The exterior decks are clad in doussié wood, native to Central Africa, and brushed spruce, handcrafted in France. Blue rock was also used outdoors, each stone meticulously carved to create an organic, monolithic appearance.

The professional-grade kitchen, in polished stainless steel, is located in its own bungalow, as are the family room and the dining room (each accommodating 14 guests). Those structures surround the expansive terrace crafted from Portuguese limestone. There, an outdoor lounge and a bar offer elegant entertaining and relaxation overlooking the bay.

In total, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as powder rooms near the main terrace and within the pool house. The primary suite, in its own dedicated bungalow, the two guest bungalows and the VIP cottage (two bungalows), each have their own terrace. Ancillary structures include a staff bungalow and a garage, as well as outdoor parking for multiple vehicles.

Teak walkways connecting the bungalows are flanked by walls of local stone covered in lush vegetation, and lead to the heart of the property: a magnificent, turquoise-toned walk-in swimming pool perfectly integrated with the surrounding vegetation and sheltered from the winds, with the Caribbean Sea as the backdrop. The adjacent pool house includes changing rooms, bathrooms, and a water extractor that dries swimsuits in just eight seconds.

The garden is meticulously landscaped with a multitude of exotic trees and plants, about 70 species in all, including royal, coconut, and Bismarck palms, traveler’s tree, mango, elephant ears, and an abundance of flowering varieties—bougainvillea, laurel, and Bird of Paradise.

In the vicinity, Colombier beach is a beautiful white sand beach accessible only by foot or by boat. Flamands Beach and Gustavia are also nearby.

2.1-acre hillside compound in Colombier, Saint Barthélemy

One of just four private estates in the exclusive, gated enclave of Les Étoiles

9 bungalows across 2.1 acres (0.8 hectares)

Extensively redesigned in 2024 by Rémi Tessier

Separate bungalows house the professional-grade chef’s kitchen, family room, dining room, and primary suite

Primary suite bungalow; two guest bungalows (each with two self-contained suites)

Resort-style infinity pool with a bar and lounge overlooking the sea

Advanced home automation, air conditioning, generator and lithium battery pack for sustainability

Underground maintenance/service structure, two-car garage, ample parking

Bespoke furniture designed by Rémi Tessier, sofas by Rolf Benz, and limited-edition armchairs by Jean Michel Frank

