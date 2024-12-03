DeepBrain AI and NEC Partner with Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting to Introduce AI Anchors

In partnership with NEC, the collaboration will enhance RBC’s digital transformation with AI-powered weather forecasting anchors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepBrain AI, a leading generative AI company, today announced a partnership with NEC (Nippon Electric Company) to introduce AI anchors to Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting (RBC), a regional affiliate of TV Asahi in Okinawa, Japan. Through this collaboration, NEC facilitated the agreement for DeepBrain AI to provide its cutting-edge AI anchor services to RBC.

The AI anchors, powered by DeepBrain AI's video synthesis platform, AI Studios, will handle weather forecasting for RBC's terrestrial and online programs beginning in January 2025.

The introduction of AI anchors is a key component of RBC's digital transformation initiative, aimed at addressing the chronic shortage of specialized personnel in program production. In collaboration with NEC, a Japanese electronics and communications company, DeepBrain AI will implement a system to automatically generate high-quality, hyper-realistic AI anchor videos. By utilizing NEC's automated video production services, DeepBrain AI seeks to enhance news delivery for Okinawa TV, streamline the production process, and reduce the station's reliance on human labor.

“AI Studios allows us to accurately convey content with natural expressions and gestures, just like real anchors,” said Jang Se-young, CEO of DeepBrain AI. “We also have plans to expand into more areas of the media industry through our partnership with NEC.”

As part of this initiative, RBC aims to cater to the growing number of foreign residents in Japan by producing multilingual content with AI anchors capable of delivering news and forecasts in over 80 languages.

DeepBrain AI's AI Studios features text-to-video technology, which enables the creation of AI humans that can deliver text-based scripts with realistic expressions and speech, closely resembling real anchors. The platform also automatically generates suitable backgrounds, music, and other video elements, allowing broadcasters to efficiently produce high-quality content.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a leading AI company with the vision of "AI for Human Life." Specializing in hyper-realistic AI avatars, DeepBrain AI offers AI Studios for video creation and AI Human for real-time interactions. The company operates globally with offices in Seoul and Palo Alto, and partners with tech leaders such as Lenovo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AWS. For more information, visit www.deepbrain.io .

