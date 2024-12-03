Chorus Unveils Next-Gen Technology to Elevate Indoor Cannabis Cultivation

Powered by Chlorine Dioxide, Chorus Gro™ Delivers Improved Air Quality with the World’s First On-Demand, Low-Dose Generator and Integrated Sensor System

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chorus, an innovative technology start-up pioneering a new approach to pathogen control, today announced the launch of its first product, Chorus Gro™. Tailored specifically for the needs of indoor cultivation facilities, Chorus Gro™ offers a state-of-the-art solution to improve air quality, control odors, and provide data insights—all while ensuring a healthy environment for plants, equipment, and personnel.

The patented Chorus Gro™ system represents a breakthrough in cultivation technology. Equipped with a smart, closed-loop system, it generates controlled doses of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) on demand, with real-time monitoring and adjustments made through integrated sensors and user-facing web and mobile applications. This innovative system not only helps improve air quality in grow rooms, dry/cure rooms, and other critical areas but also addresses challenging-to-reach spots, such as HVAC ducting and lighting fixtures, ensuring comprehensive management throughout cultivation spaces.

“Chorus Gro™ is designed with the cultivator in mind,” said Ray DeSabato, CEO of Chorus. “By harnessing the power of chlorine dioxide at gentle doses, we are empowering operators to create cleaner, healthier grow environments with ease and precision.”

Key Features of the Chorus Gro™ System:

Air Quality Improvement & Odor Control : Maintains optimal air quality and controls odors across cultivation facilities.

: Maintains optimal air quality and controls odors across cultivation facilities. Smart Monitoring & Data Insights : Provides real-time data and system control via the Chorus Device Dashboard and web and mobile apps.

: Provides real-time data and system control via the Chorus Device Dashboard and web and mobile apps. User-Friendly & Scalable : Supports room volumes ranging from 500 to 30,000 ft³ with a single unit while multiple units can be used for larger spaces.

: Supports room volumes ranging from 500 to 30,000 ft³ with a single unit while multiple units can be used for larger spaces. Non-Corrosive & Gentle for Plants: Generates chlorine dioxide at levels compliant with OSHA guidelines, ensuring gentle levels for plants, equipment, and surfaces without causing corrosion.

The launch of Chorus Gro™ marks a significant step forward in sustainable indoor cultivation practices. By combining cutting-edge technology with the natural oxidative action of chlorine dioxide, Chorus aims to empower growers to maintain high standards of cleanliness and control in their operations.

For more information on the Chorus Gro™ System, visit: https://www.meetchorus.com/

About Chorus – Healthier Indoor Spaces

At Chorus, we’re pioneering a new approach to pathogen control to create healthier indoor spaces. Our innovative chlorine dioxide-based systems will deliver cleaner environments for indoor agriculture, food cold storage, and other applications.

Contact:

Kelsey Ganon

Marketing Communications Director

kganon@meetchorus.com



