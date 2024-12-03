Survey: Nearly Half of People Experience Post-Meal Discomfort

New Life Extension formula promotes the healthy breakdown of dietary histamine

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom to indulge in our favorite foods is one of life’s greatest pleasures. But sometimes those foods don’t love us back. A survey of 2,537 individuals revealed that almost half of the respondents experience gastrointestinal discomfort after eating. Prevalent among those discomforts were occasional bloating (74%) and gas (67%). While it’s not always obvious what’s causing these unpleasant effects, dietary histamine, found in charcuterie board favorites like cured meats, cheeses, wine and citrus, may be the culprit. Life Extension’s new Food Sensitivity Relief with Diamine Oxidase (DAO) encourages the healthy metabolism of dietary histamine to support more comfortable digestion of these hard-to-digest foods and beverages.

*September 2024 survey of Life Extension customers.

If the word histamine makes you think of pollen and other seasonal annoyances, that’s because this compound does play a role in the body’s immune response. But it’s also found in foods and drinks like beer and wine, cheese, deli meats, oily fish, citrus fruits, tomatoes and strawberries. And it’s the histamine in those foods that’s been associated with gastrointestinal discomforts. Our bodies produce an enzyme called diamine oxidase that metabolizes histamine, and sometimes we just don’t make enough of it on our own to feel great after a rich meal.

“Diamine oxidase is the primary enzyme that assists in breaking down dietary histamine within our digestive tract,” explained Dr. Cristina Matthewman, PhD, Team Innovation Leader at Life Extension. “Our formula delivers a novel more sustainable plant-derived diamine oxidase from pea sprouts, with the same capacity to break down dietary histamine as the traditional pig kidney DAO shown to promote digestive comfort after consuming histamine-rich foods.”

According to Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, food sensitivity occurs when the body responds to compounds (like histamine) in the foods we eat. “Food sensitivities, including histamine sensitivity, are not an allergic reaction, but they manifest as occasional gastrointestinal-related discomfort, including gas and bloating,” explained Dr. Smith. “The good news is that it’s not a lost cause: a high-quality DAO supplement may help you enjoy foods you thought were a thing of the past. When taken with your heaviest meal, these supplements may also help inhibit the incidence and intensity of discomforts brought on by dietary histamine.”

Food Sensitivity Relief with Diamine Oxidase (DAO) is the newest addition to Life Extension’s digestive health support line, which includes FLORASSIST® Probiotic GI with Phage Technology to help support microbiome balance, Easy Fiber to help keep things moving in the right direction, Enhanced Super Digestive Enzymes to support digestion and nutrient absorption, and Bloat Relief to help relieve bloating and digestive discomfort after meals.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment

Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433 rsearles@lifeextension.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.