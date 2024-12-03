Dan Pinault named Wyse’s Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

CONCORD, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respected energy transition leader Dan Pinault has joined Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. (“Wyse”) as Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, effective November 4, 2024.

In this executive role, he will shape and guide Wyse’s long-term strategic direction, including identifying core growth opportunities, assessing market trends and technology opportunities, analyzing competitive landscapes, and executing on key product and service initiatives.

“We’re excited to welcome Dan to the Wyse team,” said Peter R.J. Mills, Wyse CEO. “His deep expertise in energy transition, building technologies and strategic leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth as we continue to innovate and deliver value for our clients. With Dan focused on corporate strategy, Wyse will continue to stay ahead of market trends as we empower smart sustainable ways to live in the communities we serve.”

Before joining Wyse, Dan was a Partner at Cycle Capital, a prominent climate tech venture capital firm, where he led investments into companies driving the energy transition and worked closely with management teams on their strategic growth plans.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Wyse at such an exciting time for the company and the industry,” said Dan Pinault, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy. “With Wyse’s strong track record of innovation and industry leadership, I look forward to contributing to the strategic growth of the organization and helping shape our role in the evolving energy landscape. Along with my new colleagues, we will build on Wyse’s success and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners.”

Dan also served as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at Brookfield, where he was primarily focused on expanding Enwave Energy Corporation, the global investment firm’s district energy platform. Prior, he was a Management Consultant at Navigant (now Guidehouse), specializing in disruptive technologies in renewable power, energy efficiency, clean transportation, and grid modernization.

Dan has a Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Waterloo and a MBA from the Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto).

About Wyse:

Wyse is Canada’s leading technology company dedicated to empowering smart, sustainable ways to live. From city builders to city residents, we’re changing the way Canadians think about tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.wysemeter.com.

