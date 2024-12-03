Simply Conserve's Tabletop Air Purifier Raises the Bar with AHAM Certification & Superior Lower Total Cost of Ownership

CHARLESTON, SC, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Conservation, a subsidiary of Franklin Energy and the country’s leading manufacturer and distributor of energy efficiency products and services to utilities, state energy offices, and their trade allies, announced today its Simply Conserve 1000 Series Tabletop Air Purifier has received AHAM Certification.

“Receiving this Air Cleaner Certification from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers is a testament to our ongoing commitment to developing and delivering the highest-quality efficiency measures in the industry,” explained AM Conservation Technical Product Manager, Kyle Kichura. “Not only does our ENEGY STAR® Certified 1000 Series Tabletop Air Purifier save 25% more energy than standard models, but it’s now been independently certified with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for effectively removing critical airborne contaminants from inside homes and offices,” he continued.

Featuring an innovative, compact, triple-layer cartridge containing a Pre-Filter for capturing dust, lint, fibers, and pet fur; a True HEPA H13 filter for trapping bacteria, mold, viruses, pet dander, smoke, and pollen; as well as a Super Absorbent Carbon filter for eliminating fumes, VOCs, cooking, and pet smells, the Simply Conserve Tabletop Air Purifier removes 99.97% of contaminants down to 0.3 microns. It’s certified to purify ~7,000 cubic feet of unhealthy air per hour and cleans the air in rooms up to 180 square feet ~5 or more times per hour.

In addition to its industry-leading energy efficiency and clean air delivery certifications, the Simply Conserve 1000 Series Tabletop Air Purifier is uniquely designed to be the most versatile and have the lowest total cost of ownership air purification measure for energy efficiency programs. “ENERGY STAR and AHAM Certified air purifiers are an ideal way to improve wellness and financial well-being through lower utility bills while reducing energy use and carbon emissions,” said Kichura. “But those benefits quickly disappear if the unit is expensive, can’t be easily moved where it’s needed most, or if the filters are too costly to replace regularly,” he explained.

Designed with an entry-level price point and portability in mind, the Simply Conserve 1000 Series Tabletop Air Purifier is affordable and easily transported from bedrooms to living rooms to kitchens and back again–helping family members breathe easier and making homes healthier and more inviting both day and night. And because AM Conservation is in the efficiency business, not the air filter replacement business, the unit’s economical filter is available for only $19.99 on Simply Conserve’s website. That’s half the cost of competing cartridge filters and up to 25% more cost-effective per cubic foot of air purified than filters used in larger format air purifier units.

About AM Conservation

AM Conservation is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of energy-saving products. Recognized as the utility industry’s leading provider of energy and water-saving products, kits, education programs, and online stores, we deliver quality energy management products and solutions for communities, businesses, and the planet. The more than 400 products offered under our brands, Niagara Conservation®, EvolveTM, and Simply Conserve®, are certified by AHAM, ENERGY STAR, DLC, and WaterSense for superior quality and efficiency.

Brady Loomis AM Conservation 843-971-1414 bloomis@amconservation.com

