Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with First of Murphysboro Corp.
December 03, 2024
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
First of Murphysboro Corp., Murphysboro, Illinois
Cease and Desist Order dated November 25, 2024
