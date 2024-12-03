Submit Release
December 03, 2024

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with First of Murphysboro Corp.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

First of Murphysboro Corp., Murphysboro, Illinois
Cease and Desist Order dated November 25, 2024

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

