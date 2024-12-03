Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Welcomes New Co-host Dr. Maggie Augustyn

Everyday Practices Dental Podcast From left: Dr. Maggie Augustyn, Dr. Chad Johnson, and Regan Robertson Productive Dentist Academy

Award-winning PDA podcast celebrates a new era of bold, transformative conversations with the addition of Dr. Augustyn

I’m honored to join Dr. Chad and Regan in sparking conversations that inspire others to embrace their truths and take bold steps toward their dreams.” — Co-host of Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Dr. Maggie Augustyn

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyday Practices Dental Podcast , one of three award-winning podcasts from Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Maggie Augustyn as its newest co-host. Dr. Augustyn, owner and dentist at Happy Tooth in Elmhurst, Illinois, joins veteran hosts Regan Robertson and Dr. Chad Johnson to bring fresh perspectives, authentic conversations, and actionable insights to dental professionals worldwide.A sought-after speaker in the dental profession, Dr. Augustyn is known for her unapologetic authenticity and fearless approach to addressing topics others shy away from. Dr. Augusyn is known to get vulnerable as she has told her story of transforming having only $100 in her operating budget into generational wealth using PDA’s Investment Grade Practices™ framework.“We could not be more excited to welcome Maggie to the Everyday Practices Dental Podcast team,” says EPDP Co-host & PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “Healthcare is a demanding and challenging profession where appearing perfect can stifle real growth and satisfaction. Her story is not only inspiring but also proof that vulnerability and determination can create extraordinary success. Her voice brings a unique dynamic to the podcast, one that will empower listeners to face their own challenges head-on.”Dr. Augustyn’s journey with PDA began as a client seeking guidance to optimize her practice. Today she stands as a testament to PDA’s mission to help independent dentists thrive and live the life they deserve.“When I first encountered PDA, I was a dentist with a dream but unsure how to turn it into reality,” says Dr. Augustyn. “Through their guidance, I’ve built not just a thriving dental practice, but a legacy. I’m honored to join Dr. Chad and Regan in sparking conversations that inspire others to embrace their truths and take bold steps toward their dreams.”Listeners can expect Dr. Augustyn to infuse each episode with candid discussions on both personal and professional growth, covering topics like mental health, leadership, and navigating the pressures of dentistry. In addition to the regular Everyday Practices Dental Podcast episodes airing every Wednesday, Dr. Maggie, Dr. Chad, and Regan will host Everyday Practices Dental Podcast: After Hours. These special episodes will dive into taboo topics often avoided in the dental field, offering unfiltered, honest conversations about challenges like mental health, burnout, and the complexities of balancing personal and professional lives. After Hours promises to create a safe space for listeners to explore the realities of dentistry that aren’t always talked about openly.“Having Maggie join Everyday Practices Dental Podcast is a game-changer,” says Dr. Chad Johnson. “She’s not just a skilled clinician and successful entrepreneur, she’s a storyteller with the ability to connect on a deeply human level. Maggie has this amazing ability to bring light to the unspoken struggles we all face and transform them into opportunities for growth. That’s just one reason why we’re excited to begin the After Hours series of podcasts.”Everyday Practices Dental Podcast explores what it means to run a dental practice that aligns with your personal values while achieving professional excellence. With Dr. Augustyn joining the team, the podcast continues its tradition of delivering relatable stories and practical advice that resonate with dentists at every stage of their careers.Tune in to Everyday Practices Dental Podcast to hear Dr. Maggie, Dr. Chad and Regan on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, Stitcher, or on PDA’s website at: https://productivedentist.com/podcasts/everyday-practices-dental-podcast/ For more information about Productive Dentist Academy and its podcasts, visit www.productivedentist.com , or call 800-757-6077.About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

