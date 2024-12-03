Intech Achieves SBTi Approval for 1.5°C-Aligned Emissions Reduction Goals

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intech, a leader in orthopedic device manufacturing, announced that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This significant milestone underscores Intech's ongoing commitment to sustainable healthcare and aligns with global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C, in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

The Science Based Targets initiative, a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious climate goals, was established by CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF).

“Today’s approval from the SBTi is a significant milestone in our journey to substantially reduce our carbon footprint,” said Laurent Pruvost, CEO of Intech. “By aligning with the SBTi and the Paris Agreement, we are committed to making meaningful changes that contribute to safeguarding our planet and ensuring that our innovations thrive in a more climate-resilient world.”

Intech’s GHG reduction strategy focuses on several key areas:

• Purchased Goods & Services, Transport & Distribution: Intech is advancing a low-carbon procurement strategy by prioritizing suppliers dedicated to decarbonization efforts. Additionally, the company is exploring shipment consolidation and collaborating with transportation partners that have ambitious plans to reduce shipping emissions.

• Energy Efficiency: Intech is implementing multiple energy-saving initiatives across its facilities, transitioning to renewable energy sources wherever possible. The company is also enhancing its infrastructure with energy-efficient technologies, including the installation of solar panels at its headquarters.

• Employee Engagement: Intech is dedicated to raising environmental awareness among employees, promoting sustainable commuting options like carpooling and cycling. Additionally, the company has installed electric vehicle charging stations at its headquarters to further support the transition to eco-friendly travel.

SBTi’s approval places Intech among the leading companies in climate action as it works to decarbonize its operations and supply chain.

Schneider Electric will support Intech in defining a clear roadmap for these efforts, with implementation set to begin in spring 2025.

Major strides forward in CSR commitments

In addition to SBTi approval, Intech’s commitment to sustainability is highlighted by its recent improvement in EcoVadis ratings with a Bronze Medal, reflecting our dedication to ongoing improvement in environmental but also ethical practices. To learn more about our journey toward a more sustainable future, please visit the company sustainability page.

About Intech

Intech is a global market leader and game-changer in the manufacturing of orthopedic medical devices and missional critical components. With facilities in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the group excels in producing surgical implants, instruments, cutting tools, handles, and sterilization containers. With innovation at heart, Intech is at the forefront of contract-design and contract manufacturing in the field of Orthopedics and Healthcare. This is who we are. We tech care.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.