Exit Planning Institute Recognized as 2024 CO—100 Growth Accelerator Nominee

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exit Planning Institute (EPI) is proud to announce its nomination to the prestigious 2024 U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 , an exclusive list that celebrates 100 of the most outstanding small and mid-sized businesses across America. This recognition honors companies that drive innovation and growth in their local and global communities.Out of 10 categories, EPI has been nominated in the “Growth Accelerator” category which highlights businesses that utilize innovative strategies to achieve success. Growth accelerators also showcase creativity in marketing, product innovation, customer service, and strategic development—areas where EPI has consistently excelled.“Some of our top leaders are attending the awards to represent the company, people, and culture that makes EPI successful,” said Scott Snider, President of The Exit Planning Institute, “I think this is a strong win for our organization and our ownership thinking and mindset.”Through its initiatives, EPI has demonstrated leadership by offering innovative programs and campaigns that promote business owner readiness and elevated advisory practices. One notable example is the recent launch of DriveValue.com , a strategic partnership with Legacy Motor Club aimed at reaching business owners through an exciting collaboration involving a Drive Value-branded NASCAR. This campaign serves to highlight the crucial connection between exit planning and maintaining control of one's business trajectory.The recognition of the 2024 CO—100 nomination emphasizes EPI’s critical role in helping small and mid-sized businesses shape the future of commerce through creativity and innovation.About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute is dedicated to leading the exit planning industry by offering premier education, resources, and support for business advisors and owners. EPI’s mission is to elevate the profession and guide companies toward successful exits that create lasting impact.

