Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment is Expected to Reach US$ 19.2 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

Demand for diverse packaging shapes and sizes boosts FFS equipment market growth, States Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.Form fill and sealing equipment is the most important part of the packaging market. The packaging market is expanding rapidly due to massive demand in food and drink, medicine, and consumer goods where automation has been integrated into its packaging system. Automation in the form of forming, filling, and sealing into one system reduces labor costs and increases productivity. Such growth is mainly due to easy packaging, stricter hygiene rules, and the need for longer-lasting products. The paramount drivers of growth for the industry are the fast-emerging eCommerce sector, better technology in packaging machines, and increased usage of MAP (modified atmosphere packaging) technology.The market is stronger in developing countries because there is a shift towards automation from manual mode of packaging. Recently, with an emphasis on green packaging, the market for FFS equipment that can handle green materials has emerged, and the demand for such equipment is growing. Companies in the industry are constantly brainstorming ideas to develop more flexible, energy-efficient, and rapid FFS machines that can handle various types of packaging and different types of materials to meet changing consumer needs and regulations.Get Free Sample Research Report:Key Takeaways from the Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market Study:The global form fill and sealing (FFS) equipment market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 8.7 billion between 2024 to 2034North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2034. Predominating market players include GEA Group AG, KHS GmbH, and Krones AGFood & beverages of form fill and sealing (FFS) equipment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.8 billion between 2024 and 2034Bags & pouches of form fill and sealing (FFS) equipment under the material is expected to reach around US$ 4.7 billion by 2024“Rising inclination towards long shelf life products is fuelling the modified atmosphere packaging market,” says Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market:The Key Players in the Form Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Industry include The Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc; Bosch Packaging Technology; Filling Equipment Co., Inc.; GEA Group AG; JBT Corporation; KHS GmbH; Krones AG; Ronchi Mario SpA; Rovema GmbH; Tetra Laval International SA; Other Market PlayersForm Fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Industry News & Trends:Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc. showcased their growth and innovations at the PACK EXPO International in October 2024. They displayed a heavy-duty labeling machine and sophisticated filling machines to increase packaging accuracy and efficiency.Ronchi Mario SpA: In November 2023, Ronchi Mario SpA unveiled a new line of filling equipment that improve speed and accuracy for packing liquids. Their continuous attempts to innovate and satisfy the growing demands of the beverage sector include this development.Country-wise Insights:Why is the Japanese market for form fill and sealing (FFS) equipment so dominant?The Japanese market is expected to reach US$0.7 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% until 2034. From 2024 to 2034, this market is expected to create an absolute potential worth US$0.6 billion.Easy-to-open, store, and carry packaging is becoming increasingly popular in Japan, particularly for food, drinks, and personal hygiene products. As a result, focus shifts to flexible packaging options including pouches, zippered bags, and single-serve packs, which meet the demands of smaller homes and allow for on-the-go consumption. This has forced businesses to start using form fill and sealing technology that can create a large number of these practical formats while preserving the caliber of the goods within the container. Furthermore, by providing diverse packaging for distinct product kinds, these FFS devices enable enterprises to expand their product offerings and enhance brand attractiveness.Why is the German market so profitable for companies who make form fill and sealing (FFS) equipment?For the years 2030–2034, one of the main causes driving up demand for FFS equipment in the region would be nations like Germany, which have strict packaging laws and place a greater emphasis on sustainable solutions. One of the strongest economies in Europe, the Federal Republic of Germany has implemented laws and regulations to reduce waste and promote the sustainable use of different kinds of packaging materials. The adoption of new technology in packaging, such as FFS equipment, which allows producers to adhere to these rules, has made this more significant.The German government's emphasis on packaging sustainability, which restricts the use of plastic and raises the proportion of recycled content, will also increase the demand for FFS machinery that can handle environmentally friendly pack formats like biodegradable and compostable materials. The need for reliable and efficient FFS systems in the nation that will give final goods the required shelf life is growing while safety and packaging quality requirements are also being met.

Development by Market Players in Form fill and Sealing (FFS) Equipment Market:JBT Corporation: In October 2023, the JBT Corporation widened its lines by launching a range of automated food processing machines whose purpose is to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs. Such efforts are a direct reaction to developments in the marketplace, which require greater levels of automation and more intelligent manufacturing solutions as a result of evolving consumer needs. More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global form fill and sealing (FFS) equipment market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on Type (Horizontal FFS Equipment and Vertical FFS Equipment), Packaging Type (Bags & Pouches, Cups & Trays, Blisters, Bottles, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Chemicals, and Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

FAQ'S:What is the estimated valuation of the form fill and seal (FFS) equipment in 2034?The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 19.2 billion in 2034.Who are the major players operating in the form fill and seal (FFS) equipment?Major players in the market are GEA Group AG, KHS GmbH, Krones AG. About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

