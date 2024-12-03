ThoroughCare Integrates with PointClickCare to Enhance Coordinated Care

Integration streamlines care and improves chronic disease management

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoroughCare, Inc., a leading provider of innovative digital healthcare solutions, has integrated its care management software with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights. This connection through the PointClickCare Marketplace will enable a seamless, patient-centered approach to healthcare for long-term and post-acute care providers.The integration enables more efficient care coordination by facilitating the seamless sharing of patient information across healthcare providers and care teams. This streamlined data exchange reduces the risk of duplicated tests, conflicting treatments, and overlooked medical details, helping ensure patients ultimately receive more timely, informed, and accurate care. By integrating ThoroughCare’s care management software with PointClickCare, providers can now easily access essential patient data, including demographics, vital signs, chronic conditions, and medication records, all from a unified system. This comprehensive view enhances decision-making and enables more personalized care strategies tailored to individual patient needs."Our connection with PointClickCare marks a significant step forward in delivering more coordinated, efficient, and patient-centered care," said Dan Godla, CEO at ThoroughCare. "By integrating our care management software with PointClickCare’s platform, we’re empowering providers with real-time data and actionable insights that enhance care delivery, improve chronic disease management, and ultimately drive better patient outcomes."These data points enable clinicians in ThoroughCare to develop care plans specific to their patient’s needs via ThoroughCare’s assessment tools. The Care Plan Report generated can be sent directly to the patient’s chart in PointClickCare, reducing administrative duties for the staff to manage."Our integration with ThoroughCare provides Long-Term and Post-Acute care providers with a powerful tool for enhancing care coordination and improving patient outcomes," said Mike Boesveld, Senior Manager of Marketplace at PointClickCare. "By enabling real-time access to patient information and simplifying processes, we’re helping providers deliver more personalized and efficient care while reducing administrative complexity."The integration simplifies day-to-day operations for providers through the convenience of single sign-on, allowing users to access ThoroughCare’s platform using their existing PointClickCare credentials. This eliminates the need for multiple logins and reduces administrative burden, giving providers more time to focus on patient care.About ThoroughCareThoroughCare provides a leading care coordination solution to approximately 700 care delivery organizations throughout the United States. Our solution enables seamless care across thehealthcare continuum, treating the whole person and healing the whole population by driving personalized health experiences, streamlining value-based care delivery, and identifying the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net About PointClickCare TechnologiesPointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America. Learn more at: www.pointclickcare.com

