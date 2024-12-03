SNAX-Sational Brands Holiday Giving #SnackGiving Campaign with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Returns For #GIVINGTUESDAY

Cookie Pop Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Peppermint Hot Chocolate Special Edition Flavors' Proceeds Benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation For #SnackGiving 2024

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: SNAX-Sational Brands’ Candy Pop and Cookie Pop signature special edition holiday flavors -- Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate hits shelves again for the holiday season as of mid November, with a portion of sales benefitting charitable partner the Ryan Seacrest Foundation as part of the brand's continued annual #SnackGiving initiative. For the 2024 holiday season, the brand has enlisted pastry expert Samantha Benjamin, The Dessertist, to create delicious recipes engaging consumers to engage with the popcorn flavors in expanded capacity. In addition, the brand is dedicated to layering in talent visits in Seacrest Studios nationwide, taking part in family-friendly activities such as cookie making with Samantha’s recipes, while at the children’s Hospitals on behalf of Snax-Sational. This kicked off in mid November and will continue to run through the holiday season, further amplified on December 3rd for #GivingTuesday.as part of #SnackGiving 2024.

The limited edition seasonal flavors are currently available in 5.25oz size bags and available for purchase at $4.49 - $4.79. Available at local retailers; Publix, Winn Dixie, Burlington, Meijer, Wakefern, Jewel and many more nationwide!

These two delicious seasonal flavors returned due to consumer demand, originally inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts - Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies, and Hot Chocolate. The indulgent favorite flavor combinations of Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, combined with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop’s delicious lightly kettled popcorn, make for the perfect holiday season snack offering to family and friends, remaining guilt-free at only 150 calories per serving.

A main goal for the #SnackGiving seasonal flavors is to spread awareness for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their Seacrest Studios in children’s hospitals across the country.

SNAX-Sational Brands relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, now in its fourth year, is committed to supporting the non-profit organization, dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s main initiative is to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. A portion of the proceeds from retail sales and at cookiepopcandypop.com will be donated to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

The Dessertist is a well-recognized brand, and Samantha Benjamin has become a notable artistic pastry chef with a growing list of clients across the country. Her ability to create customized, one-of-a-kind desserts has captured the eye of many, giving her the privilege to create pieces for notable chefs and celebrities. Samantha is a voice within the culinary industry and not only inspires but also educates her followers. She is an ambassador for working mothers, as she takes part in many parent organizations. Food Network described Samantha as “an easy-to-love chef, someone that kids and adults can relate to, and professionals and experts in the field can respect.” Her expert knowledge of flavor combinations and unique concept of presentation makes her stand out. Her ability to create edible beauty is one-of-a-kind, perfectly paired with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop for holiday. Adds Benjamin,“It is important to me, with a strong belief, to use the brand I have established for the greater good whenever possible.”

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things, ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you snack is made with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media, and celebrities.

“We are incredibly grateful to partner with SNAX-Sational Brands for a fourth year,” notes Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & CEO for Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Partnerships like this one help us continue to expand our footprint and maintain our current studios - bringing imagination, emotional healing and hope to patients across the country.”

“We are so thrilled to continue supporting the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, as well as engage our customers with the Seacrest Studios through talent guests tied to our brand give back. We are honored to work closely with such an impactful nonprofit.” - Mike Hagan, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands

ABOUT THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Orange County, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Nashville, Orlando, Memphis, Queens and Salt Lake City. New studios are scheduled to open in Miami (2025) and New Orleans (2026). For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org and follow on social media @RyanFoundation on instagram.

ABOUT COOKIE POP, CANDY POP, CEREAL POP, and PB&J POP

SNAX-Sational Brand's premiere popcorn brands are composed of the popular Cookie Pop, Candy Pop & Cereal Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop made with OREO® cookie pieces and Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER®, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis candy pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with TWIX® candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces, plus Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and their latest flavor introduction also introduced this December 2024, PB&J POP.

SNAX-Sational Brands are a true leader of innovation in the snacking industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. With retail partners such as Costco, Walmart, Publix, ShopRite, and more. You can also locate their special edition holiday flavors through their Ecomm Store finder, www.cookiepopcandypop.com.

Follow on social media @cookiepop_candypop #SnackGiving #GivingTuesday #CookiePopHoliday #CandyPopHoliday

