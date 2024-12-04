Daxima and WorkTrek Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Predictive Maintenance Technology

Our mission has always been to deliver innovative software solutions that solve real-world problems.” — Ryan Tabibian

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daxima, a prominent provider of enterprise software development services, has announced a strategic partnership with WorkTrek, a leader in computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS).

This collaboration aims to enhance and expand the capabilities of WorkTrek’s CMMS and Work Order management platform by integrating cutting-edge machine learning and AI development expertise and advanced technologies.

Founded in 2003, Daxima specializes in delivering tailored software solutions to businesses across diverse industries.

The company has built a reputation for its ability to address complex technical challenges, streamline operations, and drive client growth.

With more than two decades of experience, Daxima focuses on creating scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions that align with its clients' unique needs and goals.

Daxima’s commitment to quality and agility has made it a trusted partner for organizations seeking to navigate the digital transformation journey.

WorkTrek, known for its intuitive CMMS platform, provides organizations with tools to efficiently manage assets, track work orders, and optimize maintenance operations.

The platform supports companies in reducing equipment downtime, improving safety procedures, and enhancing overall productivity.

By offering a centralized cloud-based system, WorkTrek enables businesses to maintain a seamless flow of maintenance management while ensuring compliance with industry standards.

The newly announced partnership will focus on advancing WorkTrek’s platform by leveraging Daxima’s software expertise.

The collaboration seeks to develop new features and capabilities emphasizing predictive and preventive maintenance.

Using data from maintenance activities alongside machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), the partnership aims to create tools that anticipate equipment failures before they occur.

These enhancements are expected to minimize unplanned downtime, reduce repair costs, and extend the lifespan of critical assets.

“We are excited to collaborate with WorkTrek on this transformative project,” said Ryan Tabibian at Daxima.

“Our mission has always been to deliver innovative software solutions that solve real-world problems. By partnering with WorkTrek, we can bring new levels of efficiency and intelligence to their CMMS platform, benefiting businesses in industries where maintenance and asset management are critical.”

The strategic alliance reflects a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and addressing the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

Combining Daxima’s expertise in custom application development with WorkTrek’s experience in maintenance management solutions, the partnership aims to set a new benchmark for CMMS platforms.

The collaboration will enhance the functionality of WorkTrek’s platform and position it as a leader in predictive maintenance technology.

“We see this partnership as a natural step forward in our mission to provide state-of-the-art maintenance management solutions,” said Josko Ivankov at WorkTrek.

“Daxima’s proven track record in technology and solutions development aligns perfectly with our vision to bring smarter, more efficient tools to our customers. We aim to redefine how businesses approach asset management and maintenance.”

In addition to predictive maintenance tools, the partnership will explore other advancements to improve operational efficiency and user experience.

These developments are expected to include enhanced reporting capabilities, streamlined workflows, and greater scalability to meet the needs of enterprises of all sizes.

This collaboration underscores the importance of combining domain expertise with technological innovation to create solutions that deliver tangible value.

As industries continue to face asset management and maintenance challenges, the partnership between Daxima and WorkTrek aims to offer a reliable, data-driven approach to solving these issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.