Wood Preservative Chemicals and Coating Active Ingredients Market Reach USD 397.3 Million by 2034 Growing at a 4.9% CAGR

MD, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- global wood preservative chemical and coating active ingredient market is estimated at US$ 257.3 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 397.3 million by the end of 2034. The global market is predicted to expand steadily at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.The global market is growing steadily due to rising demand for treated wood products from several industries. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of treated wood for building and infrastructure projects is also driving the market forward. Manufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly formulas and sustainable procedures to comply with stringent standards across regions.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global wood preservative chemical and coating active ingredient market is calculated at US$ 257.3 million for 2024.Demand for wood preservative chemicals and coating active ingredients is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.The market is forecasted to reach US$ 397.3 million by 2034-end.The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.The inorganic active ingredient type segment is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period.North America is estimated to account for 25.8% share of the global market in 2024.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9580 “Growing emphasis is placed on sustainability, innovation, and meeting the growing need for long-lasting wood products across many industries as the wood preservative chemical and coating active ingredient market evolves,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Increasing Emphasis on Treated Wood Products for Construction ProjectsThere is a surge in infrastructure projects and construction activities worldwide as more people relocate to urban areas. Rapid urbanization is boosting the demand for durable, long-lasting materials, emphasizing the value of treated wood products. These goods are necessary for a variety of construction projects, such as office buildings, residential complexes, and infrastructural frameworks. The trend for more visually appealing yet long-lasting materials in interior and landscape design is another effect of urbanization that drives up the need for treated wood in decking and furniture items.When building roads, bridges, railroads, and utility infrastructure, both public and private organizations need to use sturdy materials that can resist a range of environmental conditions. Treated wood is a preferred alternative for such uses due to its increased durability and decay resistance.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9580 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the wood preservative chemical and coating active ingredient market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on active ingredient type (inorganic, organic) and use class (UC 1/2 [indoor], UC 3 [outdoor], UC 4 [outdoor with ground contact], UC 5 [marine]), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Key Companies Profiled-Lanxess AG | Janssen Pharmaceutica NV | Lonza Group AG | Akzo Nobel N.V. | PPG Industries, Inc. | BASF Wolman GmbH | Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG | RUTGERS Organics GmbH | Sarpap & Cecil Industries | Koopers Holdings Inc. | Troy CorporationIndustry News-AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational corporation that manufactures paints and performance coatings for both industry and consumers worldwide, formally introduced the PurStock series in June 2023, to assist producers in lowering or maintaining surface treatment costs while maintaining surface treatment quality.Lonza intended to build a new, large fill-and-finish facility for commercial pharmaceuticals in 2022 so that it could support customers at every point of the product cycle.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global coating additives market is valued to be US$ 9.3 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 15.1 billion by the end of 2033.The global coating pigments market is estimated at USD 24.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2032.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

